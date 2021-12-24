5 bold NFL predictions for 2022: Russell Wilson, king of NYC?

Tom Brady can now add a custom color to his roster of enviable possessions that already includes seven Super Bowl rings.
In partnership with color specialist Pantone, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and newly minted fashion entrepreneur, developed Brady Blue, “a bold blue tone that will embolden the next generation to reach new heights.”
Representing “strength and confidence,” Pantone describes the color as “an impressive blue shade with an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precision.” The color’s Pantone number 112-22 nods to Brady’s jersey number, 12, and the number of NFL seasons played, 22.
The color is for the...
