ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Transfer Portal Scouting: Marcus Bradley

By Mitchell Wolfe
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 2 days ago

Marcus Bradley, DL #92, 6’3”, 275, Fr., Vanderbilt, Quince Orchard HS (Gaithersburg, MD)

Background

Marcus Bradley is currently a defensive lineman for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He is a true freshman who played in two games during the 2021 season, qualifying him for a redshirt season. He has since entered his name into the transfer portal. Bradley was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland. As a junior in 2019, he made 41 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. He earned an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game but did not play football in 2020.

Bradley was a top-15 prospect in Maryland and a top-200 prospect nationally. He earned scholarship offers from nearly 40 schools, including Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC. 247 Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn wrote the following of Bradley:

Great frame with length. Carries 270 pounds easily. Combination of strength and athleticism is high. Can play defensive end in a 3-4 or defensive tackle in a 4-3. Explosive with body control and ability to change direction. Covers a lot of ground in first two steps. Strong at point of attack. Uses upper body strength to disengage and can redirect along line of scrimmage. Works hard to get off blocks and can pursue backside. Does not waste movement. Has to work on technique. Relies heavily on speed and burst at snap. Continued strength development is needed. Sometimes inconsistent in staying low when firing off at snap. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.

He was heavily recruited by Maryland and originally committed there in May of 2020. But he decommitted in November and ultimately flipped to Vanderbilt. Bradley was recruited by former Commodore star and NFL veteran Jovan Haye, who has been on Vandy’s staff for the last four seasons. He enrolled early at Vanderbilt in 2021 as part of Clark Lea’s first recruiting class.

Despite being a highly-touted recruit and early enrollee, Bradley did not see the field much as a true freshman. He only played in two games against two polar opposite opponents: Georgia and UConn. In those 44 snaps, he recorded two solo tackles and one tackle for loss. However, Bradley faced some disciplinary issues from the team, leading him not to play anymore this season. Head coach Clark Lea said the following about him:

Marcus is a talented person and player that doesn't quite have the behaviors and habits yet to be an active part of the program…Until he does, he's going to have to grow and mature, and we support him in that. But part of changing and transforming an environment is transforming the habits and behaviors that make up that environment, and we have to be really clear on what the expectations are and what a high-performance culture looks like and feels like. We're waiting on him to be a part of that.

This is a remarkably candid quote, especially from a first-year coach, about one of the stars of his first recruiting class. On November 1st, Bradley’s name appeared in the transfer portal, soon followed by three more players, including two other defensive linemen, one of who is a true freshman as well. As a former four-star recruit, he is already a hot commodity in the portal, and many Power-Five programs are already interested.

Strengths

  • Bradley definitely has the size/frame to pack on more weight if the team wants to kick him inside to defensive tackle permanently.
  • He has power in his hands with the ability to drive OTs back. Can frame opponents well with strength and hand placement.
  • Nice inside swim move to get into the backfield against the run.
  • Very good hustle/motor to follow the ball carrier from behind the play.
  • Solid lateral movement skills on stunts and twists; could be really special there.

Weaknesses

  • Slow off the snap, not timing get-off, limiting effectiveness as a pass rusher. Stance needs correcting to maximize burst.
  • After the initial pop, he does not have enough strength to bull rush offensive linemen.
  • Struggles to generate much pass rush with hand usage after the initial engagement. Does not have a developed repertoire of pass rush moves or pass rush plan.
  • He does not have any inside/counter moves; he only wants to win around (outside) or through the offensive lineman.
  • Once into the backfield, he needs to be more disciplined in gap integrity.
  • Play recognition is lacking (to be expected for true freshman), struggling to diagnose run schemes or recognize play action/misdirection.

Projection

As with most young players, Bradley needs to work on the nuanced, technical aspects of the game. Most of his issues come from inconsistencies in his ability to gain and maintain leverage against his opponent. He needs to be more cognizant of keeping his pad level low and using/placing his hands correctly. Bradley still relies on his raw athletic gifts a bit as a pass rusher, but more experience and practice with coaches will arm him with a greater pass rushing arsenal.

Currently, my biggest concern with Bradley is the maturity and disciplinary issues that seemed to precipitate his departure from Vanderbilt. Without further information beyond Clark Lea’s quote, I think part of his issues could be tied to some practice habits. Nevertheless, these issues are not necessarily permanent, as Bradley is still young and could grow up. If Bradley transfers to Boston College, he would need lots of coaching from the staff. He would most likely not be part of the regular defensive line rotation until the middle of the season. There are flashes of great talent, but Bradley is still quite far from being a consistently useful finished product.

Notable Boston College Football Transfers

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7W4B_0dVPZphY00

Deon Jones - Safety

Transferred to James Madison

Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

Transferred to Eastern Michigan

Kobay White - Wide Receiver

Destination Unknown

Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

Destination Unknown

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jones
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Nfl Draft#American Football#Transfer Portal Scouting#Md#The Vanderbilt Commodores#Top 200#Texas A M#Usc#Commodore
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Houston Chronicle

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
213
Followers
885
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy