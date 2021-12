BOSTON (CBS) – Whether it’s a wild goose chase for rapid testing kits or agonizing over guests’ vaccination status – many families are tackling some tricky conversations about Christmas plans just days away. “We were really looking forward to this holiday season. Now with the omicron variant, everyone needs to pause,” said Jodi R. R. Smith of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. ‘Manners matter, but it’s safety first.’ That’s the free advice Smith is gifting her family and friends, and her phone has been ringing a lot. “Nobody wants to give COVID as a holiday gift, and no one wants to be the...

