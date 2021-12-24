ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

By Mara Rev Resma
theeastcountygazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage...

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 10

William Clinton
17h ago

OMG, did ANYONE proofread this article before it was published??What a complete embarrassment!!The editor AND the "journalist" should be fired!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Cicero, IL
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
ourquadcities.com

Amazon looks to open Davenport center in spring, on top of spending $250M in Iowa since 2010

When Amazon opens its big new fulfillment in northwest Davenport this spring, it will become the 16th largest employer in the Quad Cities. Amazon’s new robotic fulfillment center is the largest economic development project in QC history. When the 640,000-square-foot center opens next year, it will spread across 158 acres at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center (off Northwest Boulevard and I-80) and employ 1,000 workers.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Tribune#Amazonians#Covid
WCIA

Amazon workers at 2 Chicago area facilities walk off job

CHICAGO — Amazon workers at two Chicago area facilities walked off the job to demand better working conditions. The walkouts began early Wednesday morning at the facilities in Cicero and Gage Park. It is the first ever multi-site work stoppage at Amazon in the US. Workers delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and […]
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Amazon workers in SI walk out during holiday rush, revive union push

Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island revived their push for union representation and staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of what they said are unfair labor practices during the breakneck holiday shipping rush. Workers at four Staten Island facilites staged a “lunchtime walkout,” slamming “unfair labor practices committed by...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechCrunch

Amazon workers at two Chicago warehouses walk out to demand better treatment

“We have been passed over for raises. We are being overworked, even when there is sufficient people to work here,” a worker at the DLN2 facility in Cicero said on a livestream posted by the Amazonians United‘s Chicago chapter, which is not affiliated with Amazon. “We have not received the bonuses we were promised. There are people here who were hired as permanent workers, and then they took their badges away and made them temporary workers. They are staffing this place unsafely, making people work too fast, even though we don’t have to.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy