The USD/ZAR is trading near the 15.90000 mark in early trading today, but it has shown the ability to climb from yesterday’s low of nearly 15.79000. However, the USD/ZAR seems like it is within a rather known trading range technically. Holiday trading will start to become prevalent over the next 24 hours as financial institutions begin to shutter for Christmas. Speculators who want to participate in Forex the remainder of the week may find an opportunity to take advantage of the range if resistance and support levels prove durable.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO