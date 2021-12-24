ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
910 English Court

News Argus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Condo! - Charming upper level condo - READY TO MOVE IN! New carpet and complete interior freshly painted. Stylish kitchen with laminate...

MATC Times

N169W19862 Chestnut Court

Nice 2 bedroom in Jackson, heat included! - Winter special - 1st month free! Spacious, very clean, 2 bedroom unit in quiet building. Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and appliances. Conveniently located near interstate in Jackson, WI. Very spacious kitchen with mosaic tile and large, newer refrigerator and stove. New bamboo floor in the living room and new carpet in both bedrooms. 2 parking spaces are included. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.
JACKSON, WI
News Argus

5576 Farm House Tr.

Great townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and airy with lots of counter space, tons of storage and a pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. Fireplace in the huge living room with access to the oversized back patio and an exterior storage closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with their own en suite. The primary bedroom has two closets and has enough space for all your bedroom furniture needs! Primary bathroom has dual vanities.
News Argus

101 Oxford Place

COMING SOON! Two Story Townhome just off Main St in High Point. - Oversized Two bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in convenient location! This lovely home features efficient galley kitchen, large living/dining room and a covered rear patio! Includes Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. All new paint throughout, new flooring and lots of updates. W/D Connections, Water included.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2805 Raleigh Avenue

Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom House! - Fresh paint throughout, new carpet and vinyl flooring, and refinished hardwood floors! 2 spacious sized bedrooms, living room and dining room. Updated kitchen will all new cabinets, counter tops, and dishwasher with gas stove. Stack washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Tenant is responsible for utilities: electricity, water/sewer and gas. Tenant will need to provide refridgator or refridgator can be provided for an additional monthly fee.
News Argus

3666 Clinedale Rd.

Huge traditional ranch near Reagan High School - Beautiful traditional ranch with huge finished basement w/fireplace, 2 car garage and shop. Additional 2 car garage/shop/outbuilding included would be a great workshop. Freshly painted and new flooring. Very close to Reagan High School. Main level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Gas fireplace in great room open to kitchen, Formal dining room off kitchen and living room. Sunroom/porch off kitchen with small fenced area. This one will not last long!
PFAFFTOWN, NC
News Argus

545 Song Sparrow Ln

Inviting 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage and Deck - Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with garage in Robyn's Glen. Each bedroom has a private bath. All kitchen appliances are included with this unit, gas heat and central air. There is also a nice work island in the kitchen as well as a breakfast area. Outside you have the deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee as well as the neighborhood pool for those hot, summer days. The HOA only allows 2 cars, on site, per household. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.
GREENSBORO, NC
themunchonline.com

5912 Edson Ln

5912 Edson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852 - This property is ready for you to call it home! This beautiful end-unit all brick townhome features 3 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half baths including a garage. The main level is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring throughout and custom millwork details. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample storage space. The formal dining room is large and opens up to the living room with two story ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The living room flows nicely out to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees. The upper level of this home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top level is your master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom ensuite features a walk-in closet with custom organization system and a huge walk-in glass and tile shower. The lower level is fully finished with a walk-out to your patio and yard. You also have a half bath, another fireplace, and a built in wet bar. Ideally located within minutes to major commuter routes and public transit. Less than a mile to White Flint Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues at Pike & Rose and Downtown Bethesda.
ROCKVILLE, MD
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
thexunewswire.com

2979 SHELDON AVE.

Super cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in White Oak - Nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch with 1st floor family room w/ sliding doors leading to a fenced rear yard. Freshly painted throughout, bathroom updates, 3 yrs old high efficiency gas furnace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage, glass block windows in basement. Close to shopping, restaurants & highways.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Argus

414 academy st

Baseboard heat and 1 window unit. Does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. No pets. Everyone over the age of 18 must submit a background check. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/414-academy-st-highpoint-nc/805322. Property Id 805322. No Pets Allowed. Location. 414 academy st, Highpoint, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $825.
News Argus

219 Northpoint Ave. Unit G

Spacious and Convenient 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Condo in High Point! - Don't miss out on seeing this wonderful home. Nicely updated throughout, large rooms, washer dryer hook ups. Hard surface floors and carpet in bedroom, newer appliances include stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Central A/C and heat. Off street parking. Community pool and much more! Tenant to pay electric to city of High Point and water/sewer is a flat monthly fee of $30 paid to the landlord.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1409 PILOT VIEW STREET

1409-3 Pilot View St-1BR/1BA-West End APT!!!!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Stainless S/R/DW/Micro, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin Laundry, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thexunewswire.com

350 Ross Avenue,

350 Ross Ave Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, w/d hookup (stack in unit), a full shared basement, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
News Argus

1127 S Marshall St Unit

Downtown Unit- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath - Great 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Unit on 1st floor. Open Kitchen floorplan that includes stainless steel appliances. Great walk- in closet off the Master bedroom Free parking, Large spacious units, washers and dryers in each unit, granite countertops,. vinyl plank flooring . Elevator in...
News Argus

413 Gregory Street

413 Gregory Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher included. Oil heat window A/C washer and dryer connections. hardwood floors and vinyl in home. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
News Argus

651 S. SUNSET DRIVE

651 S. Sunset Dr-3BR/1BA-Ardmore HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, S/R/DW, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Countertops, Hardwoods, Paved Drive. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages are made when moving...
News Argus

649 LINVILLE ROAD

649 Linville Rd-4BR/1BA-HOME!!! - 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Dining Area, S/R/DW, Microwave, W/D, Heat Pump & A/C, Hardwoods, Deck, Large Yard, Fenced Back Yard, Gravel Driveway. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit &10 days Rent Free!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if...
redfin.com

151 Alice B. Toklas Pl #509,

When you buy & sell with Redfin, we cut our listing fee to 1%—half what others charge. Stunning southern-facing panoramic city views & iconic City Hall, this picturesque landmark is showcased w/wall-to-wall windows in this expansive loft sanctuary. Soaring ceilings, exposed concrete walls & columns feel industrious yet softened by the gorgeous white ash wood floors. This rare, grand open floor plan offers a spacious living rm sits adjacent to the sleek, modern kitchen w/center island w/bar, smart fridge & high-end appliances. A gracious dining area, separate office w/a view separate den space makes this a very functional home. Dual entry bath serves this level + upstairs primary suite w/plush carpet, built-ins & walk-in custom closet. The additional upper loft provides a 2nd bedroom/sleeping loft option/flex rm. Huge storage level/rm & W/D in unit + 1-car garage prkg located in the secured, elevator Marquee Loft Building, boasting gym, bike prkg + rooftop terrace. Convivence steps away w/shops, restaurants, theatres & Polk St. hotspots + mins downtown = 100 WalkScore!
