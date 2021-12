Premature birth affects millions of newborns every year, putting them at risk for respiratory disease due to their early delivery. According to new research, even premature newborns who do not match the formal diagnosis of bronchopulmonary dysplasia can experience unfavorable pulmonary outcomes later in life. Chronic respiratory symptoms such as cough, recurrent wheezing, exercise limitation, and reduced pulmonary function are all symptoms of post-prematurity respiratory disease (PPRD). This publication is an evidence-based clinical practice guideline for the outpatient treatment of PPRD in infants, children, and adolescents. A multidisciplinary panel of experts posed questions about the outpatient care of PPRD. A thorough study of the relevant literature was carried out. The quality of evidence and the strength of the clinical recommendations were rated using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation process.

