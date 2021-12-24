ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?

By Lindsay Bramson
KFVS12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly a year after the Christmas Day bombing, News4 Investigates has found victims are still struggling to recover financially. And there’s more than $100,000 that hasn’t been handed out to help them. Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson spent time connecting victims to help they didn’t...

