ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

5576 Farm House Tr.

News Argus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
thexunewswire.com

5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

N169W19862 Chestnut Court

Nice 2 bedroom in Jackson, heat included! - Winter special - 1st month free! Spacious, very clean, 2 bedroom unit in quiet building. Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and appliances. Conveniently located near interstate in Jackson, WI. Very spacious kitchen with mosaic tile and large, newer refrigerator and stove. New bamboo floor in the living room and new carpet in both bedrooms. 2 parking spaces are included. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.
JACKSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Housing List#5576 Farm House#Nc Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
themunchonline.com

25 Hanover Place NW

Beautifully Renovated 2BD/1BA Row Home in NOMA w/ W&D - Completely renovated row house with brand new everything. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, white cabinetry. Fenced in rear patio with privacy fence. Living and dining room area with wood-burning stove, fresh paint and gray play flooring. Upper level with 2 bedrooms + extra bonus room. Renovated bathroom and great natural light! Ideally located in NOMA near Gallaudet University, Capital Hill, Capital One Arena and H Street Corridor!
HANOVER, MD
bhhschicago.com

9437 Keeler Avenue

Charming three bed/two bath raised ranch with attached garage! Home features central air, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with two corner built-ins. Home gets a ton of sun! Expansive backyard (not fenced). Fully finished basement with huge rec room and full bath. Spacious laundry room with ample storage space and upright freezer. Rent includes water, trash & recycling. Newer roof, flood control. Devonshire Highlands school district 68. Cats and dogs ok! Flexible move in-date- anytime between Jan 15th to March 1st. Kitchen will be updated in early/mid January 2022. Broker owned.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
themunchonline.com

6521 Greentree Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

5912 Edson Ln

5912 Edson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852 - This property is ready for you to call it home! This beautiful end-unit all brick townhome features 3 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half baths including a garage. The main level is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring throughout and custom millwork details. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample storage space. The formal dining room is large and opens up to the living room with two story ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The living room flows nicely out to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees. The upper level of this home features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top level is your master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom ensuite features a walk-in closet with custom organization system and a huge walk-in glass and tile shower. The lower level is fully finished with a walk-out to your patio and yard. You also have a half bath, another fireplace, and a built in wet bar. Ideally located within minutes to major commuter routes and public transit. Less than a mile to White Flint Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues at Pike & Rose and Downtown Bethesda.
ROCKVILLE, MD
redfin.com

2840 Via Alta Pl,

When you buy & sell with Redfin, we cut our listing fee to 1%—half what others charge. A rare opportunity to purchase this modern contemporary 2 story townhome in the highly sought after neighborhood at the Promontory in the award winning master planned community of Civita. This home has a 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is a bedroom on the first floor as well as a ADA full bathroom on the first level. White bright cabinets and slate-gray vinyl plank floors occupy all the main traffic areas of this home. Upgraded metal baluster railing provides a sleek chic vibe. Home also has an exclusive exterior side yard for small pets or kiddos to run and play. 2 car attached garage that has the higher ceilings (11'6) to complete this beautiful home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

413 Gregory Street

413 Gregory Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher included. Oil heat window A/C washer and dryer connections. hardwood floors and vinyl in home. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Getaway with an Elevator

Quintessential New England bliss awaits you in this New Hampshire home. Located right on the coast in North Hampton, this classic single-family residence was crafted by a well-known local builder with a reputation for attention to detail. But with over 20 rooms, this home is hardly your humble Colonial. Enjoy the charm and finely thought out details, but with the benefit an elevator to whisk you through the three stories of this multifaceted home.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3862 Davis Ave.

CHEVIOT- 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RENOVATED CAPE COD W/ 1 CAR GARAGE - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bedroom with updates throughout plus new landscaping. Fresh paint, carpet & flooring in addition to new windows light fixtures Kitchen remodel includes stainless appliances. Walk to restaurants, bars and more. Garage. Fenced yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

4703 N. 20th Road

Renovated 2 Bedroom Garden Apartment 1 mile to Ballston Metro - Just renovated 2 bedroom garden apartment 1 mile to Ballston Metro, near Lee Highway and Glebe Road. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. New luxury vinyl tile plank floors. Off-street parking. Cats are OK, sorry, no dogs. All utilities included.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

101 Oxford Place

COMING SOON! Two Story Townhome just off Main St in High Point. - Oversized Two bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in convenient location! This lovely home features efficient galley kitchen, large living/dining room and a covered rear patio! Includes Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. All new paint throughout, new flooring and lots of updates. W/D Connections, Water included.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

16 Goforth Drive

Thomasville 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Fully Renovated - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically.
THOMASVILLE, NC
News Argus

710 Glenn St.

Cute one level house in Kernersville - Cute one level house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, carport, and hardwood flooring in a very convenient location. Just minutes from I-40, restaurants, and shopping. Central heating and a/c. The owner does not allow smoking or pets. Background/Credit check (minimum score 600) www.ra-luproperties.com.
KERNERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy