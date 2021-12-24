ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

413 Gregory Street

News Argus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article413 Gregory Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher included. Oil heat window A/C washer and dryer connections....

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

1029 Dana Ave.

3 Bedroom Apartment Located across from Xavier University! - LEASING FOR FALL 2022 SCHOOL YEAR. This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
NORWOOD, OH
bhhschicago.com

1959 W SUPERIOR Street #3

Great location. Just moment away from all the best EV has to offer. Contemporary and spacious corner 2b/2b unit with open floor plan, high ceilings, tons of sun, and great views. Huge living area, 1250 sq ft on one level. Custom kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer, front patio and roof deck.
ECONOMY
oucampus.org

20802 North 7th Place

Three Bedroom Home in Phoenix - Book a viewing on our site: nomadlease.com/property-listings/AZ. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located in Phoenix. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Head into the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard and covered patio! *Property comes unfurnished*.
PHOENIX, AZ
thexunewswire.com

350 Ross Avenue,

350 Ross Ave Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, w/d hookup (stack in unit), a full shared basement, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Dog Breed#Nc Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
thexunewswire.com

1261 Mckeone Avenue,

1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

3410 N 23rd St

Very Nice 2Bedrm Upper Duplex - Property Id: 698732. We have a Well -Maintenance 2Bedrm Upper Duplex avail. Natural Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vinyl Kitchen Flooring, Lots of cabinet space, and Back porch Balcony. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3410-n-23rd-st-milwaukee-wi/698732. Property Id 698732. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 650.
MILWAUKEE, WI
themunchonline.com

140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Corridor 41

Warm, bright & cozy 4Bd/2Bth Armed Forces Retirement home in Washington DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this warm, bright & cozy 4Bd/2Bth Armed Forces retirement home in Washington DC. This home features gleaming hardwood floors in the living/dining area, a gas fireplace, and multiple large windows for natural lighting. Tiled floors in the kitchen area, updated SS appliances, and sleek cabinets for storage. 4 generous size bedrooms with window AC units and 2 full baths with tub/shower combo. Pets welcome case by case! Application Fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ADVOCACY
thexunewswire.com

979 Debbe Lane 5

One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 979 Debbe Lane. Completely renovated unit with a touch of old world charm. New flooring throughout, carpeted bedroom, new cabinets in kitchen, large living area and lots of closet space. Access to coin operated laundry facility. $625 with $625 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
HOUSE RENT
MATC Times

139-149 W Broadway St

1 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Jimmy: 414-349-4018. - Call or text Jimmy to set up a showing 414-349-4018. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net monthly income (take...
WAUKESHA, WI
News Argus

2406 Markwood Lane Southeast

AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
themunchonline.com

1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
MATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3862 Davis Ave.

CHEVIOT- 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RENOVATED CAPE COD W/ 1 CAR GARAGE - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bedroom with updates throughout plus new landscaping. Fresh paint, carpet & flooring in addition to new windows light fixtures Kitchen remodel includes stainless appliances. Walk to restaurants, bars and more. Garage. Fenced yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2370-72 FLORA ST.

Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom Large rooms Walking Distance to UC - We have coming available in August a spacious renovated 2 bedroom walking distance to UC. The apartment has hardwood floors, newer cabinets and appliances including a dishwasher, high ceilings, a large balcony, lots of closets, and a back yard. The heat and water are included in the rent. There are only 4 apartments in the building. This is a must see. To arrange a viewing please email us or call (513) 702-2508.
CINCINNATI, OH
News Argus

910 English Court

Charming Condo! - Charming upper level condo - READY TO MOVE IN! New carpet and complete interior freshly painted. Stylish kitchen with laminate wood floor, glass tile backsplash, wooden bar top dividing dining from kitchen. Door from kitchen leads to covered deck with storage room. Private deck overlooks year round greenery. Open floorplan with living, dining, kitchen all sharing space to allow for great entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Tucked away in great location within community.
REAL ESTATE
Scribe

2405 Whitney Avenue

Sunny Two Bedroom - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizza, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is just a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and central air conditioning. We have laundry facilities in the building as well as off street parking and additional storage units for your convenience. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.
HAMDEN, CT
News Argus

710 Glenn St.

Cute one level house in Kernersville - Cute one level house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, carport, and hardwood flooring in a very convenient location. Just minutes from I-40, restaurants, and shopping. Central heating and a/c. The owner does not allow smoking or pets. Background/Credit check (minimum score 600) www.ra-luproperties.com.
KERNERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy