ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

By ULIANA PAVLOVA
harrisondaily.com
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Russian court hammers Google, Facebook with huge fines for content the Kremlin labeled illegal

A Russian court on Friday slapped the parent companies of Google and Facebook with record-high fines for failing to take down content that the Kremlin deemed illegal. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, was ordered to shell out nearly $100 million. It was the highest penalty levied to date by Moscow’s internet regulator in an ongoing crackdown on Western tech companies.
BUSINESS
BBC

TikTok ousts Google to become favourite online destination

Move over Google, TikTok is the world's new most popular online destination. The viral video app gets more hits than the American search engine, according to Cloudflare, an IT security company. The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Moscow#Russian#Ap
Axios

TikTok surpassed Google as most popular site in 2021

TikTok beat out Google for the most popular domain in 2o21, according to data from web security and performance company Cloudflare's 2021 Year in Review of internet traffic. Why it matters: Video-sharing platform TikTok rose to massive popularity in 2021. Surpassing mammoths like Google, Facebook, YouTube and Netflix in web traffic shows the speed and power of the ascent.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hot96.com

Russian businessman on U.S. sanctions list claims court win over Google

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian businessman on a U.S. sanctions list claimed victory over Google in a court case on Thursday and said the U.S. tech giant now faced a potentially heavy fine. Alphabet’s Google had appealed a Russian court order that it unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad...
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

TikTok overtakes Google as most visited website of 2021

TikTok has become a titan within social and viral content in 2021. So much so that the ByteDance-owned platform has overtaken Google as the most visited website of 2021. CloudFlare, a security company, released this year’s annual rankings. It was discovered that Google has finally been usurped as the number one most visited website by users around the world. Google now sits as number two, opening up the top spot for TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
pocketnow.com

Survey shows people trust Amazon, Google with their data more than Apple

A new survey conducted by The Washington Post has revealed some interesting information about how people trust companies with their data. According to the results of the survey conducted by the publication, more users trust Amazon and Google with their personal data and internet browsing activity than Apple. The result also shows that a large number of people do not trust Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram with their data.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Tim Cook Crushed Facebook--and Set up a War in Tech for Years to Come

Eleven months ago, Tim Cook sat confidently behind his desk at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, preparing to give a speech. His talk would be delivered virtually in connection with International Data Privacy Day in Brussels, but it would be a shot heard around the world. A shot taken directly...
BUSINESS
SFGate

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy