Anker Debuts 4-Port 120W PowerPort III Charging Station

The Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet are two great devices for reading on the go without lugging a heavy selection of physical books with you. Of course, the best Amazon Fire Tablets are also designed for more than just reading, with many featuring the ability to surf the internet, stream videos, send messages, and more. Some of the highest-rated Amazon Kindles also come with Wi-Fi, so you can connect to the internet wherever you go. While Amazon Kindle devices have long-lasting batteries, Amazon Fire Tablets are no slouch in this department. The truth of the matter is if you've ever experienced your tablet's battery in the red just as you're about to head out the door — fast charging is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, here are the Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet devices you can rely on that come with USB-C charging.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO