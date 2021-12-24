Mayor reflects on year

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities experienced in 2021 and what is facing them in 2022. The positives that came out of Eastlake this year not only include the Lake County Captains being able to have a season, but the events that the city hosted.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After February’s freeze, the City of Corpus Christi either revived or replaced hundreds of palm trees near the Bayfront and downtown area. But for many homeowners, replacing a damaged palm tree can be expensive. So, it's all still sitting in their yards. Diego Perez...
HURLEY, N.Y. — Councilwoman Barbara Zell is leaving the Town Board after 14 years with praise from her colleagues for taking a level-headed approach to issues during her time in Hurley’s government. Councilman Michael Boms said during a board meeting this past week that Zell, who did not...
PARMA, Ohio -- It’s around the holiday season every year that Mayor Tim DeGeeter reflects on the previous 12 months in office. “Whether it’s engineering, infrastructure projects or trying to work with new businesses, you’re always planting seeds and reaping the harvest each year as you go,” DeGeeter said. “This past year was definitely a combination of both.”
WOODSTOCK — In 2005, then-Woodstock mayoral challenger Donnie Henriques defeated incumbent William Dewrell by just 33 votes, and those few dozen ballots perhaps had an immense impact on the course the city has charted since. Henriques has been manning the helm for the city since he was sworn in...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2021 has not been a kind year for local politics in Augusta. The fire chief hiring, the mayor’s credit card spending, a commissioner federally indicted. Now we’re learning about two state ethics investigation into Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. With all of these controversies, is public trust in local government still intact?
Calvert - Downtown Calvert has been known for a long time as the eclectic and creative sibling in the Robertson County family. Calvert is known for a long history of bringing the creative types to town from Bob Wills touring in the 1950’s to well known painters, crafters, chocolatiers and ceramicists have all graced the homes and businesses of the quaint little town. The Yellow Door Bookstore and…
ATLANTA — The beginning of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' time in office may feel like a very long time ago. It was marked by a ransomware attack on the city, Atlanta becoming a finalist for Amazon's second headquarters and the city hosting the Super Bowl. Then the COVID-19 pandemic...
The Highland Lakes Crisis Network addressed more than 218 cases of families in crisis in 2021, according to a media release from the organization. The network outlined its year of service in a Dec. 15 year-end report. “Please know how much we appreciate your gifts of time, talents, and treasure...
SEATTLE — With only a few weeks remaining in office, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday said she hoped the incoming administration and the Seattle City Council will be able to find common ground as the city grapples with an ongoing host of pressing issues. Durkan, who had served...
As the holidays arrive and the year is slowly coming to an end Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Price City Council Members Rick Davis and Terry Willis to talk about the city’s road construction projects that took place over the year. Many folks noticed over...
GARDEN CITY, Kan.—A century after the Dust Bowl, another environmental catastrophe is coming to the High Plains of western Kansas. The signs are subtle but unequivocal: dry riverbeds, fields of sand, the sound of irrigation motors straining to pump from dwindling aquifers. “We face a fundamental choice,” Connie Owen,...
"The big environmental bill that I'm handling this year is a bill to provide for the recycling of paint in Maryland," says Senator Chris West, a Republican who represents a district in Baltimore County.
Maryland's Howard County will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Sunday at 5 p.m. amid the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus and subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases.
James Whitfield—the man who was the first Black principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, is running for the State Board of Education after being forced to resign over critical race theory allegations that he promoted “conspiracy theory of systemic racism."
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After hours of debate, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly early Friday to approve Mayor London Breed’s proposed state of emergency for the city’s crime and drug-ridden Tenderloin District.
The most contentious facet of the plan was a dramatic increase in the number of police officers patrolling the neighborhood, but when the final vote took place eight of 10 supervisors present were in favor of the plan.
“The Tenderloin needs change, and that requires us to do things different,” Breed said in a statement. “We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an...
Since the bill was signed into law around six months ago, it might have slipped your mind, that here in Louisiana, we are in for some new sights beginning next Saturday, January 1, 2022. From January 1 forward, in Louisiana, if you think you see someone smoking a joint, out...
Community calendar events can be emailed to news@robconews.com. Please state “Community Calendar” in the subject line. December 23 • Hearne • The Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is hosting their produce distribution from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, located at 503 N Colorado St. in Hearne. 24 • Livestock • Calvert Livestock, Inc. Livestock auction sale at 12:30 p.m. - Hwy. 6 South in Calvert,…
