Mayor reflects on year

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After hours of debate, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly early Friday to approve Mayor London Breed’s proposed state of emergency for the city’s crime and drug-ridden Tenderloin District. The most contentious facet of the plan was a dramatic increase in the number of police officers patrolling the neighborhood, but when the final vote took place eight of 10 supervisors present were in favor of the plan. “The Tenderloin needs change, and that requires us to do things different,” Breed said in a statement. “We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO