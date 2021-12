In what should be contemplated as a much-awaited sigh of relief for the 26-member bloc which had been grappling with a severe natgas shortage alongside an unfathomable scale of price-surge amid an inexcusable indecision from European superpowers to pick a side following an escalation in lobbying efforts from Biden Administration to block Nord Stream 2 exports - eventually cutting more than 400 million eurozone residents' holiday season to ribbons - Russ President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that natgas exports through Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which in effect would cut off a lucrative source of tax revenues for Kiev, would decline gas prices in Western Europe by a substantial margin.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO