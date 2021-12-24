IIHF Cancels Women’s U18s Again

The sports world is facing numerous challenges around the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, leading to cancellations, postponements, and players withdrawing from tournaments. One particular cancellation Friday drew a lot of fire; that would be the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to cancel all of their tournaments starting in January, most notably including the women’s U18 world championships in Sweden (but also lower levels of that event, and lower levels of the men’s U20 world championships), but proceed with the men’s U20 world championships (which officially begin on Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada). And that release offered a very suspect rationale for not rescheduling the women’s event, saying “Due to league commitments within Sweden during possible postponement dates, it was determined that it will not be possible to move the women’s U18s to a later date.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO