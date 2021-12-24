ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHF Cancels Women’s U18s Again

By Chris Dilks
sbncollegehockey.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IIHF announced on Friday morning that they would be cancelling six upcoming tournaments set to begin in January due to concerns managing the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, including the top division women’s U18 tournament. Tournaments scheduled...

www.sbncollegehockey.com

Comments / 0

Sportsnet.ca

Hockey world not impressed with cancellation of women’s under-18 worlds

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s cancellation of the under-18 women’s world championship for a second straight year over COVID-19 concerns has drawn sharp criticism while the men’s world junior hockey championship appears ready to start on schedule on Sunday in Alberta. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
bardown.com

The Hockey World reacts to the Women’s U18 World Championship being cancelled

The U18 Women’s World Hockey championship has been called off, yet again. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Thursday that they will be canceling all tournaments scheduled to begin in January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second year in a row that the tournament has been canceled due to the virus. On the other hand, the first game of the men’s U20 World Junior Championship is still scheduled to take place on December 26.
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

IIHF blasted after canceling women’s U18 worlds for second-straight year but allowing men’s world juniors to proceed

The sports world is facing numerous challenges around the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, leading to cancellations, postponements, and players withdrawing from tournaments. One particular cancellation Friday drew a lot of fire; that would be the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to cancel all of their tournaments starting in January, most notably including the women’s U18 world championships in Sweden (but also lower levels of that event, and lower levels of the men’s U20 world championships), but proceed with the men’s U20 world championships (which officially begin on Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada). And that release offered a very suspect rationale for not rescheduling the women’s event, saying “Due to league commitments within Sweden during possible postponement dates, it was determined that it will not be possible to move the women’s U18s to a later date.”
SPORTS
markerzone.com

CANADIAN ORGANIZATION OFFERS TO HOST CANCELLED WOMEN'S U18 CHAMPIONSHIP

The International Ice Hockey Federation's decision to cancel the World Women's U18 Championship that was set to take place in Sweden in January has ruffled a lot of feathers. Now, an organization in Canada has stepped up with an offer to host the tournament, promising that anyone taking part would be kept safe.
SPORTS

