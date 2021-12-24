Getting or giving?

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
WAGRAM — Timothy Harrell is a giver. It’s in the 21-year-old’s DNA, if you know his family. He watched his great-grandmother feed anyone who was hungry, his grandmother is a giver and his church is giving as well. So for the past two years, Harrell has been...
The annual Snowball Heroes & Helpers Shopping Event on Saturday, Dec. 4, took over the Placerville Target, bringing together 167 kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra, Child Advocates of El Dorado and New Morning Youth and Family Services programs with more than 240 volunteers. “It really...
Starkdale Presbyterian Church recently held its annual hymnfest with the love offering in honor of Judah Quillen, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Pictured are grandparents, the Rev. Clint and Ann Quillen; parents, Mr. and Mrs. David Quillen and brothers; and Bob Burns, an elder at Starkdale Presbyterian Church, 4600 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville.
THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux, Louisiana, woman turned to social media to help make sure families impacted by Hurricane Ida could still celebrate Christmas this year. Tamira Kennedy said she was not expecting a huge response when she posted about her mission on Facebook. "I expected probably 10 to...
‘Tis the season to run up our credit card bills and give our loved ones a good head start on their next garage sale. It doesn’t have to be that way. The year I bought two talking trout and a fruit cake at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, I decided it was time to change my gift-giving ways. As a public service, I’m going to share with you my tips for gift giving:
If you’d been told, if I’d been told, that we’d be having another Covid Christmas this year— would we have believed it? I wonder, as we celebrate Christmas--The Feast of the Incarnation--how the meaning of incarnation has changed for us during this time of pandemic. Incarnation—from the Latin “carne”--meat as in chili con carne—means God’s entry into our world in […]
All of us here at The Beacon would like to wish all of you, our readers, a very Merry Christmas! My wife and I were doing a driving tour of Port Clinton Christmas lights last Sunday and made it a point to visit the Lemke family display at 419 E. 5th Street. Over 37,000 LED lights flashing in rhythm to Christmas music provided by 93.3 FM. I have no idea how they did it, but we stayed for a half hour and enjoyed it all.
The city of Kenedy held its annual Christmas in the Park even at Joe Gully Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. Several hundred attendees gathered throughout the day to take park in the festivities, which began with a market for the adults and complimentary crafts, hot cocoa and cotton candy for the children or young at heart.
My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
This past weekend from Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, the Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ held their annual Victorian Tea. This year was the 30th tea and the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parishioners and guests love the spectacle that takes the help of over 60 individuals to come together and features over 80 raffle baskets. There was even a harpist and a visit from Santa Claus!
Recently at Gatesville Primary School, students were surprised and happy to see two of their kindergarten teachers dressed like Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Pictured left is Jackie Saunders and right is Marla Mayberry. Latest Stories.
The holiday season is all about traditions, right?. Well, the great American songwriter Bob Dylan certainly thinks so. Each year, the “Like A Rolling Stone” singer half-heartedly decorates his house during the Christmas season and this year was no different. And yet again, the work was captured on...
Less than a week from Christmas, The Bandera County Courthouse shines bright with Christmas cheer. Just down the road, Bandera City Park shines as well, with displays from local business, churches and no-profits on display. Lights are scheduled to be taken down on January 8.
Do you still have some family and friends you need to shop for this holiday season? We've pulled together a list of hot gifts that you still have time to order.
Christmas is the time of year when we think about being generous to others. I attend Two Rivers Church in Johnson City and recently they had a message about being generous with your time and money. It's amazing that when you're generous with either, it comes back to you ten-fold....
