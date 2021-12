American Pickers fans are still reeling from the exit of longtime co-host Frank Fritz, and the news only gets worse for people hoping he might return. The Sun reports that merchandise that was emblazoned with Fritz's likeness has been removed from The History Channel store after fans complained on Twitter that the show was financially profiting from Fritz despite the fact that he is no longer involved with the show. When the American Pickers Twitter account shared a link to their holiday line of merch, fans were quick to raise their grievances about Fritz's exit.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO