ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A Journal for Jordan

By Nell Minow
Roger Ebert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of the film is “A Journal for Jordan,” but like the book it is based on, the movie is really two journals, kept by both parents of a baby whose father would meet him only once before he was killed in Iraq. It is the story of an improbable...

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
WSJM

Michael B. Jordan finally starring in a romantic film; Michelle Obama campaigns for anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated

Michael B. Jordan admits he’s avoided love stories in the past. However, now he’s starring in a romantic film, A Journal for Jordan, which opens Christmas Day. In Journal for Jordan, Michael B. stars as First Sergeant Charles King, serving in Irag, who’;s in a relationship with writer Dana Canedy, portrayed by Chanté Adams. She’s pregnant with their son, and King keeps a journal of advice for the baby.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Journal For Jordan Review: A Touching True Story That Leans Heavily On Michael B. Jordan’s Charms

It's so often the case that stories of heroes are bittersweet, as so many incredible people throughout history sadly don’t live long enough to have the satisfaction of seeing their own impact . Unfortunately, it’s often through another person’s pain that we often learn and grow as a people. Denzel Washington's A Journal For Jordan explores this truth through two avenues, centering on a protagonist who is a faithful American soldier and a father with a lifetime of wisdom that gets passed down through the written word.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lying Down#Journals#New York Times#First Sgt
Middletown Press

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Shine in Denzel Washington’s True-Life Heart-Tugger

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now is to keep the industry alive, “A Journal for Jordan” feels like an odd movie out more than it might have, say, 20 years ago. Back in the 1980s, it would have been right down the middle of the plate. Today, it seems like a film out of time. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
MOVIES
Extra

Michael B. Jordan Reveals Advice He Got from Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan spoke about his new film “A Journal for Jordan” in a new interview with “Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer at the NYC premiere. He talked about what he hopes people take from the movie, which is based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal for his infant son. Michael also shared the wisdom he picked up from director Denzel Washington, which he’ll take into his own directorial debut for “Creed 3.” “A Journal for Jordan” is out December 25.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Cinema Blend

How Denzel Washington Worked To ‘Lift’ Up His A Journal For Jordan Screenwriter

A Journal For Jordan highlights the life of Iraq war hero Charles Monroe King from the perspective of his fiancé, Dana Canedy, as they fall in love and have their own son as the first sergeant is serving the United States. The movie is raised by the fact that it's an adaptation starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Denzel Washington. Behind the scenes, another Black voice, screenwriter Virgil Williams, spoke to CinemaBlend about the opportunity to shed light on such a heart-wrenching and meaningful true story.
MOVIES
defense.gov

'A Journal for Jordan' Brings Soldier's Story of Love, Legacy to Life

When Dana Canedy gave Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King a journal in late 2005 to write a few words of advice to their unborn son, she said she expected only a page or two from her shy, reserved fiance. King, a nearly 20-year veteran of the force by this...
imdb.com

Michael B. Jordan on Getting Directing Lessons From Denzel Washington and Sparring With Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is preparing to make his directorial debut with “Creed III,” the latest chapter in Adonis Creed’s saga, which is set to hit theaters Thanksgiving 2022. When news broke that Jordan would take the helm of the franchise, in addition to starring as the boxing champ, the first-time feature filmmaker released a statement explaining why he wanted to take on the challenge.
MOVIES
Fandango

'A Journal for Jordan' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive 'Coffee First' Clip

Tickets are now on sale to enjoy A Journal for Jordan with your family and friends, exclusively in movie theaters. Directed by Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan stars as real-life hero Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who left behind his beloved wife, newspaper editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams), and their infant child when he returned to serve in Iraq. Accepting Dana's suggestion, Charles began keeping a journal to record his memories and share loving advice with his son.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Essence Staff Discuss the Themes of Black Love and Family in A Journal For Jordan”

ESSENCE’s own Associate Girls United Editor D’Shonda Brown, Sr. Experiential Director Carmen Jones and Senior Research Editor Bridgette Royal sat down for a heartwarming discussion on Black fatherhood, family, and love in honor of the highly-anticipated new movie A Journal For Jordan, exclusively in theaters this Christmas.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy