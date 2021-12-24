ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets' come-from-behind win in Denver

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGWRR_0dVP9eLI00

Despite trailing by 17 points to start the fourth quarter on the road, the Charlotte Hornets stormed back in Denver and outscored the Nuggets 38-13 in the quarter to seal an impressive come-from-behind win.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was key to the rally, going on a personal 10-2 run against the Nuggets to pull the Hornets within nine, and the Hornets’ bench unit stifled Denver defensively, as James Borrego benched LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in the fourth quarter.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic finished the game with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, as Oubre Jr. led all Hornets scorers with 23 points off the bench.

Here’s what NBA fans and analysts were saying about Thursday’s win:

Comments / 0

Related
The Landmark

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) travel to Pepsi Center Thursday to take on the Denver Nuggets (15-15). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Nuggets are coming into this game...
NBA
WCNC

Charlotte Hornets snap 3-game road skid with win over Denver Nuggets

DENVER, N.C. — P.J. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night. Will Barton’s step-back shot gave the Nuggets a...
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets wrap up road trip in Denver

What: Charlotte Hornets (16-17) at Denver Nuggets (15-15) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets’ extended road trip comes to an end after tonight and along with it ends arguably the most difficult schedule in the NBA to this point. Fittingly, it ends in one of the hardest places to play from an environmental standpoint. The Hornets have at least a little good fortune in that they most recently played in Salt Lake City, which is sneaky elevated, and have had several days in Denver to adjust to the mile high air.
NBA
Ponca City News

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Takeaways from OKC’s win over Denver

Body Dec. 23—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tracked down his 3-point miss, blew past Nikola Jokic and finished with a dunk. Luguentz Dort had a similar effort in the second half. Dort missed a 3-pointer, fought for his miss, passed to Josh Giddey, and then Dort sprinted to the opposite corner where Giddey found Dort for a 3-pointer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Nikola Jokić
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
James Borrego
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duvalierjohnson#Bally Sports#Hornetsonbally#Qc#Ashahahmadi#Shit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Win The Scoring Title, MVP, NBA Championship, Finals MVP, And Be Named To The NBA All-Defensive 1st Team, And He Did It 4 Times In His Career

Michael Jordan's accomplishments in a vacuum would make a great case for him being the greatest of all time. But the fact that he achieved what he did during what many consider the toughest era of the NBA is what puts him over and above the others. Despite not playing...
NBA
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy