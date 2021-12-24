NBA Twitter reacts to the Hornets' come-from-behind win in Denver

Despite trailing by 17 points to start the fourth quarter on the road, the Charlotte Hornets stormed back in Denver and outscored the Nuggets 38-13 in the quarter to seal an impressive come-from-behind win.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was key to the rally, going on a personal 10-2 run against the Nuggets to pull the Hornets within nine, and the Hornets’ bench unit stifled Denver defensively, as James Borrego benched LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in the fourth quarter.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic finished the game with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, as Oubre Jr. led all Hornets scorers with 23 points off the bench.

