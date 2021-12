Camryn Manheim is returning to Law & Order, once again playing a different character (as she did when she guest starred during its original run in Seasons 1, 3, and 4). Now, she’s going to be a series regular on the revival (for the 21st season of the drama, which first premiered in 1990), Deadline reports. Manheim is playing Lt. Kate Dixon, who is Lt. Anita Van Buren’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) successor. Merkerson joined the original run in its fourth season and starred through its then series finale. She won’t be returning due to her series regular role on Chicago Med (which, due to One Chicago’s crossovers with SVU, is in the same universe).

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO