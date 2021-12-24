... And still champions

This week, we shine light on the nonprofit, Kids in the Spotlight. KITS is a "Script-to-Screen program teaches youth in foster care to write, cast, & star in their own short films; leading to healing, growth, & viable employment."
Charlynda Scales is an Air Force veteran and an entrepreneur. She’s the founder of Mutt’s Sauce, an all-purpose, tomato-based condiment. Every sale of Mutt’s Sauce benefits a charity for veterans but it’s more than just a business model for Scales. It’s a family legacy that began with another Air Force veteran, her grandfather.
Community Concert Association of Morgan City presents Sons of Serendip at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The vocal/instrumental quartet are America’s Got Talent Season 9 finalists. Season and single concert tickets are available at www.morgancitylive.com and at the door. Single concert tickets are $25, adults and $5, students.
Traditionally Patterson Garden Club donates to Toys for Tots during its December meeting/social and this year was no exception. Members brought many toys which will be delivered to the Marine Corps League collection location in Morgan City. During the meeting Sandra Marshall presented information on Christmas cacti which bloom at...
The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through activities, with sports being the foundation of this program. The program offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with the tools and training to create sports, classroom, and school climates of acceptance. The activities are used to help facilitate and include EVERYONE within the school. Benton Community MS/HS became part of this program in 2018.
