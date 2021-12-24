... And still champions

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through activities, with sports being the foundation of this program. The program offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with the tools and training to create sports, classroom, and school climates of acceptance. The activities are used to help facilitate and include EVERYONE within the school. Benton Community MS/HS became part of this program in 2018.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO