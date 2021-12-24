ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta to Appeal UK Regulator’s Order to Sell Giphy

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 2 days ago

LONDON – Facebook parent company Meta will challenge a recent decision by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Bloomberg News reported. The regulator ordered it to sell GIF search...

www.macobserver.com

The Independent

France to start legal action against UK on fishing licences in ‘very first days of January’

France will start legal action against the UK over the post-Brexit fishing row within weeks, a French minister has said. Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday the case will go before a special tribunal in the “very first days of January”. It comes days after France said it would seek European Union legal action against the UK over the months-long dispute centred around the number of fishing licences granted after Brexit. Mr Beaune said last week Paris would ask the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings “for licences we are entitled to get”. He...
ECONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

Dutch Senate calls on government not to sell land to Facebook’s parent company Meta | Internet

The Senate wants the Dutch government not to sell land to Meta – the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – until there is a government vision of spatial planning and data centers. A motion on this was passed in the Senate. Meta wants to buy about 80 hectares of land from the Dutch government in Zeewolde, a municipality of Boulder an hour’s drive from Amsterdam.
TECHNOLOGY
dakotanewsnow.com

Meta Financial Group to re-brand after selling trademark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big deal is brewing between Facebook and a Sioux Falls company. Meta Financial Group is set to gain tens of millions of dollars from Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company. According to Reuters, Facebook will shell out $60 million to acquire the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Seekingalpha.com

What Does The Giphy Deal Block Mean For Meta's Business Outlook

The Giphy deal getting blocked brings antitrust issues for Meta Platforms into the spotlight; the Federal Trade Commission also wants FB to dispose of its interests in Instagram and WhatsApp. Elevator Pitch. I retain my Buy rating for Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB). In my previous article for FB published on...
INTERNET
Reuters

UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 bln Nuance deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it will look into Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O). The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Israel’s AiVF Receives Approval to sell its AI-driven IVF Management Platform in the UK

AiVF’s EMA platform combines AI-based machine learning and computer vision to improve embryos’ implantation success rates. AiVF can predict, without the need for a biopsy, whether a given embryo is genetically suitable for transfer. AiVF, which specializes in AI technology for the IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) treatment process,...
WORLD
The Independent

Mother ‘heartbroken’ after regulator wins landfill site appeal

A mother says she is “heartbroken” after a regulator won a legal challenge over a Staffordshire landfill site she accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening her son’s life.Rebecca Currie, who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme took legal action against the Environment Agency on behalf of five-year-old Mathew Richards due to concerns over his health.Lawyers representing Mathew said there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the quarry, arguing that hydrogen sulphide emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.The High Court was told in August that Mathew is a vulnerable child,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

And the awards for the worst customer service go to …

Once upon a time there was a mouse mat. A mouse mat that threatened to undermine global efforts to avert nuclear warfare. The sales photo on Etsy showed a blameless-looking rubber rectangle, hand made in Leicester, with a Persian rug motif. But PayPal decided that it violated international sanctions and suspended the account of the unsuspecting purchaser.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

SEC allows AAPL Shareholders to Push For Details on Apple NDAs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has agreed that an AAPL shareholders proposal requiring Apple to explain how it uses non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) can proceed, Reuters reported. The company had appealed to stop the proposal from progressing, but will now face a vote on the matter at its 2022 annual shareholder meeting.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

‘Merry Christmas’ – First SMS Ever Sent Sells for US$121,000

The first SMS ever sent sold for €107,000 euros (US$121,000) as an NFT at an auction in Paris on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The message says “Merry Christmas” and was sent on December 3, 1992, by an engineer at UK carrier Vodafone. Vodafone engineer Neil Papworth sent the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
