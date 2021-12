Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed what's next for Sam Blakeman, as he makes a breakthrough in January. Sam (Jude Riordan) hasn't spoken a word to anyone since he saw his mum Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) for the final time, following her death in October after being shot, and his dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) has become increasingly worried for his son.

