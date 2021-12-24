Wade Barrett Gives High Praise To WWE NXT 2.0 Star

On Nov. 21 tragedy struck the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin when alleged driver Darrell E. Brooks drove an SUV through the annual Christmas parade, killing six while injuring 62. Tommaso Ciampa, WWE star and the current NXT Champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be auctioning off some exclusive merchandise in order to help the victims and their families. Ciampa wrote, "My wife was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. It's where we bought our first home and started our family with Willow. Regardless of where life takes me, WI will always be my home away from home...I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place at this years annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. With the help of everyone at NXT, we will be auctioning off 10 event-used items from (NXT) War Games 2021.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO