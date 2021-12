An editorial in the Los Angeles Times calls on state and federal authorities to step in to regulate Tesla's 'self-driving' vehicles, which have managed to evade DMV regulations during testing and deployment thanks to the company's claim that the "full self-driving mode" is "intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel." Meanwhile, Tesla's marketing and claims from its own CEO give consumers the impression that the cars can indeed drive themselves with little or no human intervention. To date, Teslas using the company's earlier Autopilot function have killed one person and injured 17 others.

