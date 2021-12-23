Every year, to celebrate the holidays and show appreciation for the community, the students and staff at the Post Oak High School partake in the holiday tradition of Secret Santa. Last year, unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this fun holiday tradition could not take place. However, with everyone back in-person at the high school campus this year, the tradition was able to resume. For everyone, this is an especially exciting time of the year, not only because of the imminent much-needed break from school, but also to have a chance to partake in this pre-holiday activity.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO