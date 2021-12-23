ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Santa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill was a teacher in Elementary School. He was my friend. He would surely know of someone who...

www.yourokmulgee.com

Elite Daily

90 Group Chat Names For Secret Santa And Your Reindeer-est Crew

Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list this year, you're at least on someone else's Secret Santa shopping radar. The classic Christmas exchange is full of fun surprises, which is why you want to avoid any unwanted ones by communicating the rules of the game with your squad ASAP. To spice up your current convo, use this handy list of group chat names for Secret Santa that will make coordinating gifts merry and bright.
Nintendo Life

Cave Story's Secret Santa Is Available Now On Switch, But Only In Japan

If you're looking for something to help get you in the festive mood, then Cave Story's Secret Santa might be just the ticket. Developed by Nicalis in cooperation with Cave Story creator Studio Pixel, Cave Story's Secret Santa is “a bite-sized side story of stealth and puzzle-solving, with familiar characters and settings from Studio Pixel’s classic adventure.” You play as a “cowardly Mimiga named Santa” who is tasked with entered homes and returning stolen presents.
bphawkeye.org

Students, staff enjoy food, gifts at Secret Santa breakfast

The annual SGA Student/Staff Secret Santa breakfast took place Tuesday morning in the LGI room. Amidst the delicious food like breakfast sandwiches, fruit, baked goods, and coffee. Staff members found out who their secret Santa was and received their final gift. In return staff members gifted presents to students as well.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Post Oak School Continues Secret Santa Tradition in True Holiday Spirit

Every year, to celebrate the holidays and show appreciation for the community, the students and staff at the Post Oak High School partake in the holiday tradition of Secret Santa. Last year, unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this fun holiday tradition could not take place. However, with everyone back in-person at the high school campus this year, the tradition was able to resume. For everyone, this is an especially exciting time of the year, not only because of the imminent much-needed break from school, but also to have a chance to partake in this pre-holiday activity.
BBC

Christmas - Who's your perfect CBBC Secret Santa match?

To use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. These comments are now closed. my secret santa buddy is darrel rivers from malory towers. Your Secret Santa match is intergalactic superstar, Nova Jones!. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find an out of this world...
eastidahonews.com

School custodian gets a surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Tanya is the head custodian...
eastidahonews.com

Husband and wife get a life-changing surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Jaeme works every day at...
yourokmulgee.com

Merry Christmas, Questions About Our Water

Hope you’re having a Very Merry Christmas! It’s beautiful to see all of the decorations across town, and I love seeing our community come together. A couple of quick shoutouts - the Young Professionals fed 132 people in need at their Christmas Dinner this week, and they were still able to give away some food to the Muscogee elderly and Homeless Shelter after that! Also, our Firefighters had a fun…
eastidahonews.com

Secret Santa surprises young mother with life-changing medical device

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Alaina has had a difficult...
KSDK

Caritas Family Solutions kicks off annual Secret Santa campaign

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Caritas Family Solutions just kicked off its annual Secret Santa campaign, which helps provide Christmas gifts and year-round support to more than 1,700 foster kids in the Metro East and Southern Illinois. Show Me St. Louis caught up with Gary Huelsmann, Caritas Family Solutions CEO, to...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
K102.5

Secret MRS. Santa Makes Christmas Merry in Vicksburg

An unknown woman completely captured the true spirit of giving by unselfishly gifting a $50 bill to a woman while Christmas shopping in the village of Vicksburg. THIS is what Christmas is all about. In 1931, John Vickers dammed a waterfall on Portage Creek and built what is believed to...
Army Times

Army Redditor receives gift from a wildly unexpected secret Santa

One anonymous NCO who frequents Reddit’s Army forum received quite a shock when he opened his secret Santa gift Monday morning. Inside the box was a copy of “We Were Soldiers Once … and Young,” a Vietnam War memoir by Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Joe Galloway that recounts the 1965 Battle of Ia Drang. The book was accompanied by a challenge coin and a short note.
