Oklahoma State

New Year, New You

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to kick old habits and...

#Helpline
pdjnews.com

Five New Year, new-you resolutions to boost your wellbeing

(StatePoint) It’s already the time of year to reassess where the past 12 months took you and decide what you want to improve, change or start doing in 2022. Coming up with meaningful resolutions can be hard. To help simplify this process and get started toward becoming a better you, here are five things to consider working into your daily schedule in the new year: •Cut screen time for better…
hbr.org

Should You Even Bother with New Year’s Resolutions This Year?

Even in the best of times, you may feel some ambivalence about making new year’s resolutions. On the one hand, it’s a fresh start where you’re unboxing 12 new months of opportunity. On the other hand, your past experience may have told you that it’s unlikely you’ll stick with doing anything dramatically different than before. And by February, you may have completely discarded — or even forgotten about — the resolutions that you felt so excited about at the start of the year.
WEIGHT LOSS
WUSA

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Fit, Healthy and Organized

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's almost time to say Happy New Year (seriously, where did the time go?). With Christmas and New Year's Day...
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

5 meal kits to help you eat healthier in the New Year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ve officially reached that point in the calendar year when everyone starts brainstorming their sometimes-dreaded and often-forgotten New Year’s resolutions for 2022. Now, before you get discouraged by a daunting list of goals, let us offer some advice. One of the best promises you can make to yourself in the new year is to eat more balanced, nutritious meals that will fuel your body and support your health. And with the magic of meal kits—which save us from time-consuming recipe research and frequent grocery hauls—this resolution might be the easiest and most successful one yet.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
Oklahoma State
unl.edu

Wishing You a Healthy and Happy New Year

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Make this the year you and your family lead a healthier lifestyle. Here are a few tips, resources and motivational quotes to help make those New Year's Resolutions stick:. H - ealth. "The first wealth is health." (Source: Ralph Waldo Emerson) Make health a priority this year....
LINCOLN, NE

