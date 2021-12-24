ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning.

Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way.

The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim.

Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed.

A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.

CBS LA

Toddler Abducted By Father In LA Found Safe, Amber Alert Canceled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A child has been found after authorities issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who was abducted by her father out of the Rampart Village area of Los Angeles. (California Highway Patrol) 23-month-old Catalina Reyes Canino was abducted by 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. “The mother said Leonardo showed up at her residence with two additional male suspects,” according to an LAPD news statement. “Leonardo forced his way into the residence and threatened the family while armed with a knife. He forcibly removed the child and fled in a gray Honda Accord with an unknown license plate.” Authorities announced that the girl was safely recovered and that Rosales was taken into custody at an apartment complex off of Pico Canyon road in Stevenson Ranch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police. Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

4 Suspects Arrested In Killing, Robbery Outside Bossa Nova In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four suspects have been taken into custody on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man which occurred during a follow-home robbery outside a popular Hollywood restaurant last month. FILE — Los Angeles police at the scene of the fatal shooting outside Bossa Nova in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The suspects were arrested Dec. 21 in a series of raids conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, Los Angeles police reported Friday. The suspects were identified as Jayon Sanders, 21, Abraham Castillo, 20, Tyree Singleton, 20, and Joshua Saulsberry, 21. Saunders, Castillo and Singleton were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Demand For COVID Testing Spikes Along With New Cases

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – In a three day span this week, Los Angeles County saw a 300% rise in new COVID cases, a trend that’s created a massive demand for testing. Dec. 25, 2021 (CBSLA) A long lines of people waited for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim on Christmas day got some bad news. “They tell you that they’re closed for the day, come back at six in the morning,” Irvine resident John Delgado said. The drive-thru clinic was scheduled to run until 1 p.m., but many patients along East La Palma Avenue were turned away before that, which upset them. They’d spent a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 Hurt In Fiery Wreck On 605 Freeway In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two people were hurt in a fiery wreck on the 605 Freeway in Whittier Monday morning. Dec. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) At around 5:20 a.m., a vehicles that was traveling south on the 605 Freeway, near Washington Boulevard, went into the center divider and somehow ended up in the northbound lanes. A motorcycle and three vehicles were believed to have been involved, California Highway Patrol told CBSLA. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two people were taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries. The circumstances of the crash were still unclear. Several northbound and southbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Burglary Suspect Wanted In Shooting Death Of Covina Resident Joey Casias Arrested Following Armed Standoff

COVINA (CBSLA) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a resident following a car burglary in a Covina neighborhood Tuesday was captured Wednesday night following a four-hour-long SWAT standoff. Surveillance photos of the suspect. Dec. 21, 2021. (credit: Covina Police Department) Thirty-four-year-old Trevor Thompson was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of North Bonnie Cove Avenue. The shooting death occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. Neighbors in the area saw a suspect getting into an unlocked vehicle on Charter Drive, possibly to steal items out of it,...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

LA County Offers $10,000 Reward In Lancaster Car-To-Car Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on the gunman responsible for shooting a man who was driving in Lancaster, and then hunting the injured man down at a gas station to shoot him again. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward, calling the shooting “ruthless.” At about 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were alerted about a car-to-car shooting. The victim, Jason Castillo, drove to a gas station at Challenger Way and Avenue K to call 911. While he was waiting for deputies to arrive, the gunman...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

18-Year-Old Rudy Reed Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating A Police Officer In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic. Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black...
VICTORVILLE, CA
