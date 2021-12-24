One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning.

The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way.

The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim.

Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed.

A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.