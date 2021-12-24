ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams at Vikings Week 16: 3 Bold Predictions

By MJ Hurley
 1 day ago
After overcoming a myriad of COVID-19 issues to defeat the Seattle Seahawks last week, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings with playoff implications on the line. At 10-4, the Rams are tied for first place in the NFC West and the 7-7 Vikings are clinging to a Wild Card spot. Maintaining their position among the top NFC contenders starts with taking care of business in a hostile Minnesota environment.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday's contest:

1. Cooper Kupp totals 150 yards

Kupp has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. Setting numerous receiving records, Kupp is carrying the Rams offense to greater heights in 2021. When Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay need a big play in a key moment, Kupp is the team's safety blanket to lean on.

"He's as smart of a guy I've played with at that position, and then he's got a ton of skills," Stafford said. "Just kind of what you want in a receiver. He does a little bit of everything really well and just turns into a really great player."

The Vikings have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game of any defense in the NFL this season. Minnesota’s offseason addition of Patrick Peterson has not met expectations, and the Vikings don't have a player capable of covering Kupp. In one of their most important games of the season, the Rams will turn to Kupp for a big game.

2. Rams pick off Kirk Cousins twice

In his last game against the Chicago Bears, Cousins made several inaccurate throws, including one of the worst throws the NFL has seen this season. Overthrowing his closest receiver by about 30 yards, Cousins delivered a monumental head-scratcher.

The Rams defense is coming off an impressive performance against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. With a pass rush that's heating up at just the right time, paired with improved secondary play, L.A. is primed to interception Cousins on Sunday.

With Dalvin Cook out due to COVID-19 protocols, the Vikings will rely heavily on the passing game. Against a team that is already stout against the run, Minnesota will be forced to rely on a one-dimensional attack against a dynamic secondary that has Jordan Fuller returning on Sunday. I'm putting the Rams defense down for two interceptions in Week 16.

3. Sony Michel continues his dominant stretch

Michel has to be one of the most motivated players on the planet right now. After backing up Darell Henderson Jr. all season, Michel got an opportunity midway through the season with Henderson out for a few weeks, and he answered the billing. Now, with Henderson back into the fold, it appears there's been a shift at running back with Michel handling the bulk of the load.

After some issues with the run-pass balance earlier in the season, McVay has restored the balance to his play calling. Michel is getting plenty of touches, including opportunities as a pass-catcher, even though the dynamic duo of Stafford and Kupp has been the main offensive focus. The Vikings have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL and McVay will use the running game to take the Vikings’ top-tier linebacking core out of the passing game if possible.

