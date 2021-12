Ethereum (ETH) competitor Terra (LUNA) is surging in terms of both the price of its native asset and its network’s total value locked (TVL). LUNA, the 9th-ranked crypto asset by market cap, is up more than 123% in the past 30 days and is trading at $97.36 at time of writing. The project’s market cap has skyrocketed past $35 billion on the heels of its price increase.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO