ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UAE Imposes Jail Time for Crypto Scam Promoters

u.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromoters of cryptocurrency scams will face up to five years in jail starting from January, according to a report by The National. They could also be slapped with fines of up to 1 million dirhams ($272,261). The move is meant to promote online safety after the cryptocurrency experienced massive...

u.today

Comments / 1

Related
zycrypto.com

$7 Billion in Total Losses: Reviewing the Biggest Crypto Scams of 2021

Over $7.7 Billion was stolen by crypto-scammers in 2021. Rug pull scams top the list with over $2.8 Billion. The majority of scams took the form of DeFi and DEX projects. A Chainalysis sneak-peek report into global crypto-crimes has revealed over $7.7 Billion as the total worth of losses recorded from cryptocurrency scams across the globe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoinist.com

Propelled By Rug Pulls, Crypto Scams Rise 81% In 2021

2021 has no doubt been the year for crypto scams. There were so many reported scams that involved users losing up to billions of dollars for the year, but none did as well as the rug pulls that followed the decentralized finance (DeFi) popularity. Scams like these where investors put...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Crypto Scammers and Frauds Faces Dh1 Million Penalty in UAE

Crypto Scammers and Frauds Faces Dh1 Million Penalty in UAE. UAE penalize crypto scammers up to Dh1 million. UAE protects the public from malicious crypto scammers. The crypto world continues to be abused by frauds and scammers that take advantage of its technology. To prevent this, countries that support the crypto industry created a law that would punish anyone who takes advantage of the strengths and weaknesses of the space. The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries that protects the public from crypto scammers and frauds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

BBC Bitcoin mining report used in crypto-scam

Chiranjeevi lives in Hyderabad, India, with his young family. He is a smiley, glass-half-full kind of guy - naturally positive and full of energy. He's smart, too, and works in an Indian tech company. He's the least likely person, you'd think, to fall victim to an online scam. Yet in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fraud#The National#Uae
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto scam: Businessman swindle investors of $140 million

Badoer used his Aidos Kuneen token to carry out the crypto scam. Over the last few years, there has been a massive amount of crypto scam reports all across the crypto sector. These activities and crimes have seen investors and traders alike lose millions in funds since the start of this year. In another crypto scam, investors and traders have lost about $140 million to the hosts of the Aidos Kuneen token.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWSBTC

Knowledge is Power: How To Stay Protected From Crypto Scams

Crypto scams are increasingly prevalent as the surge in DeFi and NFT projects increases. From Discord server bots to imitation NFT projects on OpenSea, new ways of stealing cryptocurrencies through deceit continue to crop up. Most in the space are familiar with a typical rug pull scenario in which many invest in a new blockchain project, only for the project to later disappear and the owner to make off with all the investors’ funds. Others may have fallen victim to “pump and dump” schemes, in which wealthy holders of vast amounts of a cryptocurrency (a.k.a. “whales”) have been known to buy mountains of it cheap to drive up the price and increase its scarcity (thus creating FOMO), only then to sell it immediately, sending the price crashing down and then pocketing the profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoin.com

Illegal Crypto Miners Threatened With Jail Time in Russia

Cryptocurrency miners that are illegally connecting their equipment to the power grid should go to prison, says a Russian lawmaker who recently announced that his nationalist party is working on draft legislation to regulate the crypto activity. The industry cannot rely on support from the state, another high-ranking parliamentarian has added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

FBI Seizes $180 Million in Bitcoin Tied to Embezzlement Case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confiscated $180 million in Bitcoin tied to the Sony Life embezzlement case, according to a complaint for forfeiture filed on Dec. 20. Rei Ishii, a former staffer, stole $155 million from one of the subsidiaries of the Japanese insurer while working remotely earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
United Arab Emirates
cryptopolitan.com

The US collaborates with South Korea to investigate crypto phishing scam

South Korea joins hands with America to confront three 2017 crypto phishing scammers. The new collaboration will help the authorities to refund the victims per the Seoul report from earlier today. According to the prosecutors in Seoul, the US and South Korea are working jointly to conclude the crypto scamming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
internationalinvestment.net

Fraudster jailed for £400k payment recovery scam

A fraudster has been jailed for duping a victim out of nearly £400,000 in a payment recovery fraud, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement on 13 December. Emmanuel Okunoren received a four- and half-year custodial sentence for fraud by false representation at Exeter Crown Court. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

An Amazon crypto scam left its victim with a $45,000 bill

What’s on your wish list this holiday season? We’d hazard a guess that it does not include a $45,000 bill caused by your Amazon Web Services (AWS) account getting hacked. Yet that’s exactly what happened to one unfortunate soul this December. Jonny Platt, founder of SEO Scout,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Beware of a New Amazon Token Crypto Scam

As we are in the 2021 holiday shopping season, there’s a new scam you need to be aware of and watch out for: offers for Amazon Tokens. We have found that these new scams are very effective, yielding over USD $100,000. Over 300 Avast users have been protected from the scam in the past week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

What is a honeypot crypto scam and how to spot it?

Smart contracts programs across a decentralized network of nodes can be executed on modern blockchains like Ethereum. Smart contracts are becoming more popular and valuable, making them a more appealing target for attackers. Several smart contracts have been targeted by hackers in recent years. However, a new trend appears to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Beware of sophisticated scams and rug pulls, as thugs target crypto users

This year has been monumental for the cryptocurrency sector in terms of mainstream adoption. A recent report published by Grayscale Investments found that more than one-quarter of United States investors (26%) surveyed own Bitcoin (BTC), up from 23% in 2020. With the holidays around the corner, financial services provider MagnifyMoney also found that nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans hope to receive cryptocurrency as a gift this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Russia's Cryptocurrency Regulation: Ban Could Impact Mutual Funds

China isn't the only country on the defense regarding cryptocurrency and banning it. Russia, specifically the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR), wants to prohibit mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrency. Coming after a regulator emphasized that users should avoid trading any securities tied to digital assets, Russia has put its foot down surrounding its controversial approach to crypto.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy