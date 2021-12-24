ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update from Justin Shorter's father on Florida WR's condition

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
Florida receiver Justin Shorter is carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter is out of the hospital and “doing well” following a frightening hit in the Gators’ 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

Shorter went up for a pass late in the fourth quarter and was hit in the back by Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard, snapping his head backward. Shorter lay motionless on the turf for several moments as his teammates surrounded him and UCF players took a knee on their own sideline.

Shorter was conscious and communicating with the medical trainers as they carted him off the field. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was released Friday morning.

GatorsOnline spoke with Shorter’s father, JD Shorter, shortly afterward.

“It was a long night. We just left the hospital a little while ago. But he’s doing well, thank God,” Shorter’s father said. “Everything came out good. There’s nothing that would set him back at all.”

Shorter added that his son was in good spirits after the game, but disappointed with the loss.

“He got on Instagram last night just to let people know he’s OK,” Shorter said. “He’s doing well right now, but still got a little ways to go. We’re still in Tampa now, but we’ll be coming home soon.”

UF released a statement from Shorter’s family on Friday. The Penn State transfer had his most productive season of his career in 2021, making 41 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

