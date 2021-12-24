CBS Sports grades the first-year Power Five head coaches

Tim Warner via Getty Images.

While there has been plenty of movement in the coaching carousel over recent weeks and months, that doesn’t take away from all of last year’s movement. With the season largely in the books outside of some bowl games and the College Football Playoff, CBS Sports has handed out grades to every first-year head coach from Power Five programs in college football.

Grades for the first-year Power Five head coaches

Jedd Fisch (Arizona, 1-11): D- Bryan Harsin (Auburn, 6-6): D+

Bret Bielema (Illinois, 5-7): B

Lance Leipold (Kansas, 2-10): B-

Shane Beamer (South Carolina, 6-6): A

Josh Heupel (Tennessee, 7-5): A-

Steve Sarkisian (Texas, 5-7): F

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt, 2-10): D+

CBS was not kind to multiple first-year head coaches when handing out grades for this season. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian brought home the worst grade, with an F. The Longhorns are below .500 for the first time since Charlie Strong was at Texas. Texas is not bowl eligible, largely due to multiple disappointing games and a major upset loss to Kansas. Sarkisian’s first season with the Longhorns will be remembered as a disappointing one that included a six-game losing streak.

CBS Sports was also not kind to coaches Clark Lea (Vanderbilt), Bryan Harsin (Auburn), and Jedd Fisch (Arizona). For Lea, Vanderbilt had another bad season at 2-10, earning up wins against UConn and Colorado State. CBS graded Lea’s first season as a D+. Also bringing home a D+ is Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. Auburn went 6-6, including a disappointing four-game losing streak. Arizona’s Jedd Fisch had a D- after Arizona went just 1-11 and was largely uncompetitive throughout the season.

Despite a 2-10 record in his first year as the head coach at Kansas, Lance Leipold brings home a B- grade. Kansas upset Texas, and the Jayhawks were at least competitive in a few other high-profile games. Illinois coach Bret Bielema graded out as a B, just narrowly missing bowl eligibility at 5-7. Bielema picked up wins over Penn State and Minnesota and was competitive in most games.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is one of two coaches to have an A- grade or better. Heupel led the Volunteers to a 7-5 record, and the team took great steps thanks to an explosive offense. The only first-year Power Five head coach to top Heupel was South Carolina’s Shane Beamer. Beamer led the Gamecocks to a bowl game despite opening the season with a graduate assistant coach, Zeb Noland, starting at quarterback. Nobody expected Beamer to have much success in his first year, but he proved everybody wrong. Now, South Carolina adds Spencer Rattler to the mix next season.