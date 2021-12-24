ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Emory Jones addresses questions about his future at Florida

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9XiW_0dVOpGky00
Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Emory Jones is planning to enter the transfer portal. However, he played his final game for Florida on Thursday — unable to end his career with the Gators on a high note.

Earlier in December, GatorsOnline’s Nick De La Torre reported Jones’ plans to enter the portal following the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF. Following the game, a saddened Jones was asked about his future following the 29-17 loss.

“I’m not really thinking about my future right now,” stated Jones. “I’m still thinking about what just happened there on the field. Just feeling bad for the seniors, and just wish I would’ve sent them out the right way.”

Moreover, Jones elaborated on his feelings of disappointment for not getting the Florida seniors a victory.

“I’m just trying to bottle up everything that’s happening on the field,” stated Jones. “Honestly, I just told Malik [Davis] awhile ago .. the seniors, I’m just thinking about those guys right now. I wanted to send those guys out the right way, and we didn’t get that done. So, I’m kind of dealing with that right now.”

In what was an uneven season for Jones, the Gasparilla Bowl was a microcosm of his year. To illustrate, the Gators quarterback completed 14 of 36 pass attempts — amassing 171 yards and no touchdowns in the process. On the ground, Jones added 62 yards on ten carries, as well.

As you can see, it wasn’t enough — UCF won the game, and bragging rights over the Gators.

Emory Jones had an rollercoaster stint with the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, he was never able to reach the heights he intended to when coming to Gainesville as a four-star recruit. Time will tell if he can find more success at his next destination.

More on Emory Jones, Florida

This season, Emory Jones ranked No. 10 in the SEC with 213.6 passing yards and 58 rushing yards per game. The dual-threat quarterback was a big part of the Gators offense under Dan Mullen and interim coach Greg Knox. In fact, he accounted for 57.8% of the Gators’ offense this year.

He’ll have two years of eligibility left.

Florida parted ways with Mullen prior to its regular-season finale against Florida State and hired Louisiana coach Billy Napier to replace him. The Gators went 6-6 this season, ending their year with the aforementioned loss to UCF.

Jones was a four-star recruit out of high school from the Class of 2018 and was the No. 11 quarterback from that class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Jones held offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others, out of high school.

His biggest game this year came against Samford when he threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and led Florida to a 70-52 comeback victory over FCS Samford on Nov. 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Emory Jones offers little clarity on future with Gators after Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF

Florida quarterback Emory Jones could not focus on the future until he made peace with what had just happened at Raymond James Stadium. Somber, covered in mud, eye black smeared down his face, Jones spoke softly even though he didn’t have much to say following the Gators’ 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. “I wanted to send those guys out the right way and we didn’t get that done,” he ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Emory Jones wind up staying at Florida?

Despite announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl, Emory Jones seemed uncertain about his future after the game. When reporters asked about what was next for him he said that he wasn’t thinking about his future, and he would have to talk to his family and close ones before making a decision. Jones left the door open for a return to Florida, but he admitted he hadn’t been thinking too hard about the decision recently.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Emory Jones unsure of his future following Gasparilla Bowl loss

Florida quarterback Emory Jones had one of his toughest games yet in a 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday, and he's had a few tough ones this season. The redshirt junior quarterback is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days, but he said after the loss to the Knights that he hasn't made any final decisions about his future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Greg Knox
Person
Dan Mullen
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTVC

Georgia high school football star dies from anesthesia complications

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia community is mourning the shocking death of a high school senior quarterback. Robbie Roper was a student at Roswell High School, just 30 minutes north of Atlanta. On Wednesday his teammates and coaches gathered to remember roper. Roper's head football coach said he was a...
GEORGIA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#My Future#American Football#Gatorsonline#Ucf#The Gasparilla Bowl#The Florida Gators#Time#Sec
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy