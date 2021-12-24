ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Money's Christmas Eve Bowl Special

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wli2_0dVOp60x00

Merry Christmas Eve! We have a holiday gift from KSR’s Free Money Podcast. It’s a special Christmas Eve edition of the pod with picks for bowl games on Christmas beyond.

Matt Jones and I got together around the tree with our good friend Jay In Lyndon this morning for one last run this college football season. Tune in while you’re opening gifts or traveling with your family this Christmas.

Want to listen? Tune in by subscribing to “Free Money with Matt and Drew” on iTunes. Leave a comment if you don’t mind. We’d appreciate it.

You can also stream the show online or on your Android phone through Spotify.

Free Money x MyBookie.ag

This episode of the Free Money Podcast is presented by MyBookie. Use promo code FREEMONEY and instantly receive double your first deposit, that’s double your funds, to double your winnings.

