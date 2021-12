“It started out by accident, really, at a Salvation Army in Tupelo, Mississippi,” recalled comedian Elvis Mujic, who performs under the name, Elvis Ali. “I was at the library across the street, and all the tornado sirens went off. The only safe place was at the Salvation Army, and to ease the situation, I asked if I could tell some jokes. That’s how I started doing stand-up at homeless shelters — in the middle of a tornado.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO