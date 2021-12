New studies highlight CAR-T therapy's success in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoma. 20 years ago, virtually all cancer treatments involved surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But the past two decades have seen advances in targeted therapies like trastuzumab (Herceptin®) and imatinib (Gleevec®), which target cancer cells by homing in on molecular changes in these cells. Today, targeted therapies like these are now standard treatments for various cancers.

