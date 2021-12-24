ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL-Washington’s Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said. The 29-year-old was...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcsportsking.com

Two Washington rookies were on scene of fatal car crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Loudoun County, Virginia Thursday evening. A female passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, passed away from her injuries. Everett was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when it veered...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman crashed a school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Tuesday, ultimately causing five fatalities, according to police. Authorities said the bus was being driven to Canada for delivery. There were no passengers on board. NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old driver, who has not been identified, caused two multi-vehicle crashes on […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

Rockville native dead following crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett, 29, is injured and Olivia Peters, a Rockville, Maryland, native is dead after the car they were in crashed Dec. 23 in Loudoun County, Virginia. Radio transmissions by first responders indicate the two were ejected from the 2010 Nissan GT-R that Everett was driving...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Alcohol reportedly not a factor in Deshazor Everett's fatal crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash on Thursday night. Everett was reportedly the driver. The accident in question took place in Northern Virginia and left one female passenger dead. According to a statement released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was behind...
NFL
NBC Washington

‘Life-Long' Montgomery County Resident Killed, WFT's Deshazor Everett Injured in Crash

A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said. The passenger — Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night's crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#American Football#Reuters
Daily Voice

Deadly Crash On I-83 Closes Multiple Exits In Central Pennsylvania

It’s unclear what came first, the heavy traffic or the crash, but at least one person has died along Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, authorities say. A three vehicle crash closed the southbound ramp for Exit 16A- Queen Street in York Township at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Independent

70-year-old grandfather arrested for daring base jumps off Virginia buildings

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly leaping from tall buildings with a parachute in Northern Virginia.Two years ago, Chuck Moeser was suspected of doing six base jumps off the state's tallest buildings, including the 850ft Lumen building, but the statute of limitations for trespassing expired before the police could build a case.Now the Fairfax County police have arrested the grandfather for three counts of misdemeanour trespassing, for further jumps that took place in 2020 and 2021, including one on the Capitol One Campus.The activity of base-jumping is illegal in all US national parks and almost every American city, however, it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Washington Issues Statement After Accident Involving CB Deshazor Everett

The NFL world received tragic news this Friday morning involving Washington Football Team cornerback Deshazor Everett. Everett was in a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Olivia Peters. She was just 29 years old. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Everett was traveling north on Gum...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera reacts to fatal car crash involving Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was reportedly the driver in a fatal one-car accident on Thursday night that left the vehicle’s passenger dead. According to Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office, the incident, which took place in Loudoun County, Virginia, claimed the life of 29-year-old Olivia Peters, who hails from Las Vegas. Washington Football team head coach Ron Rivera has since weighed in on the incident, offering his condolences to the family of Peters, as well as Everett and his family, via ESPN.
NFL
Bleacher Report

WFT's Deshazor Everett Hospitalized After Car Crash, Passenger Olivia S. Peters Dies

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett suffered "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries in a car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, died from injuries suffered in the one-car crash. The Washington Football Team released a statement Friday morning:. A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office police report...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Washington Football Team considering Prince William, Loudoun for new stadium

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Washington Football Team officials are meeting with Virginia legislators to consider potential locations for a new stadium, according to media reports and one local legislator. The team...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Dead In Police Incident In Central Pennsylvania

One person is dead following a police incident in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple news media outlets and statements by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Wednesday morning, according to a release by police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy