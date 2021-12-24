NFL-Washington’s Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly leaping from tall buildings with a parachute in Northern Virginia.Two years ago, Chuck Moeser was suspected of doing six base jumps off the state's tallest buildings, including the 850ft Lumen building, but the statute of limitations for trespassing expired before the police could build a case.Now the Fairfax County police have arrested the grandfather for three counts of misdemeanour trespassing, for further jumps that took place in 2020 and 2021, including one on the Capitol One Campus.The activity of base-jumping is illegal in all US national parks and almost every American city, however, it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO