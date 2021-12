Eleon Game Studios just rolled out the Empyrion Galactic Survival v1.7 update. The voxel-based indie game has just expanded with a ton of new content for players to mess around with. The developers say that with community help, over 300 bugs have been fixed in just the last several months. However, since that’s not what you’re here for, let’s jump right into the major details of this update. The developers have added nearly 100 new ships & stations into the game (with help from the community), and satellite hacking is now fully functional.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO