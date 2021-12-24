ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oh, What Fun! Kris Jenner Drops Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’ With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

By Adam Sall
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goinS_0dVOjnTZ00
Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram; Shutterstock

Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a cover of the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells” with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!” Kris, 66, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Hmu0_0dVOjnTZ00
Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Not only were Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, featured on the track, but according to Apple Music, Kris’ cover was produced by Kravis Records! Hmm … could the lovebirds be starting a new music enterprise or was this just a holiday special?

Of course, fans were elated after Kris — and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — shared the single on social media. “Kris, you’re amazing!” one user commented. “OMG! Can’t believe it! Kris, you’re beyond talented,” added another.

“OK, wait, why is this so good? Love it!” a third person wrote. “I’m screaming! Downloading immediately,” a fourth chimed in.

Out of every member of the famous family, Kris dropping a “Jingle Bells” cover makes the most sense! After all, nobody does Christmas like her. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham,” the insider added. “Kris only has one rule: to outdo what she did the year before.”

As for spoiling her kids and grandchildren, Kris spares no expense! “She starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style.

“Everything she does for the kids she does custom. Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items,” the insider explained, noting Kris spends “around $500K just on toys.”

Merry ~Krismas~ to all who celebrate!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jeff Leatham
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jingle Bells#Kardashian Family#Travisbarker#Kourtneykardash#Kravis Records#Life Style
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson And Kanye West Are Both Invited To Kris Jenner’s Christmas Party

Kris Jenner is reportedly planning to host her annual Christmas party this year, and it should be festive! And potentially deeply awkward!. According to E! News, the momager has invited both Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be-ex husband Kanye West and her current rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson to the event—although it's TBC if Kanye ends up attending.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Got Into Hijinks Again, But This Time Her Cousin Called Her Out

Kim Kardashian and her siblings find themselves making headlines very often but, on some occasions, their kids find their way into the news. North West, the oldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, has a particular knack for making waves via her social media presence. The 8-year-old’s hilarious tendency to roast her famous mom on different platforms has garnered significant attention. However, after some recent shenanigans on TIkTok, the budding influencer found herself being called out by one of her cousins -- and for good reason.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy