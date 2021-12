Avabel characters make their entrance again into a brand new MMORPG called AVABEL LITE by the Japan-based developer Asobimo Inc. AVABEL LITE has already opened up for pre-registrations on both Android and iOS platforms. Previous titles developed and published by Asomibo Inc. include AVABEL ONLINE, AVABEL CLASSIC, and AVABEL LUPINUS. As of now, there have been no official gameplay trailers released by the developers so there is no visual display of the game mechanics. You may choose to learn about the game more by checking out the game’s official website.

