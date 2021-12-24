ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiance’ Star David Toborowsky Shows Off His Weight Loss By Wearing Pants He Hasn’t Fit Into

By Beth Shilliday
There’s a whole lot less of David Toborowsky for his wife and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) to love … and they’re both celebrating! The 90 Day Fiancé couple shared in a new video how David has lost so much weight that he’s now able to fit into pants that he hasn’t been able to zip up in years and is crediting Annie for her incredible support.

In a Thursday, December 23, Instagram video, David, 53, emerged from the couple’s bedroom closet wearing a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black pants. “I know these are a little tight ’cause I haven’t worn them in three and a half years,” he began telling Annie, 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn5ml_0dVOja0800
Courtesy of Annie Suwan Toborowsky/Instagram

David then said that he was debating wearing a pair of jeans he had rolled up in his hands. “I was trying to decide, are they going to be a little too tight on me? Then I realized …” he continued, unfurling the pants at the waist to show how huge they were compared to his new, slimmed down frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO1cG_0dVOja0800
Courtesy of Annie Suwan Toborowsky/Instagram

“They used to be too tight on you,” Annie excitedly exclaimed, adding, “Let’s show your ass and the jean ass!” David turned around and showed how he looked from behind in the black pants he was wearing, while holding up the jeans next to him. He’s clearly dropped multiple pant sizes ever since the last time the denim fit him snugly. David even held up the jeans at his waistline and was able to pull them all the way around to the back, showing how much his mid-section has slimmed down.

“Keep it up, you got this,” Annie cheered, as David said, “I still have a long way to go,” but telling his beloved wife, “You’ve been the best encouragement in the world.”

The couple have come a long way since they first debuted on season 5 of TLC’s flagship series 90 Day Fiancé. The pair first met when David was working abroad in Annie’s native Thailand. Their early days of marriage saw the pair endure work and financial struggles. But David and Annie just celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in November 2021 and have started their own passion project together called Cooking With DNA.

“When we started this journey, we never expected any of this to happen,” the pair told In Touch exclusively in an October 2021 interview about their unconventional romance, adding, “We are so humbled by all the fans who have supported us throughout this crazy journey and want to see our lives.”

“We think of ourselves as everyday people who just happen to be on TV,” the couple shared, adding, “We couldn’t be more grateful for this amazing opportunity!”

JC
1d ago

Good job losing weight! Weight goes on real easy but isn’t so easy losing it. I really like this couple they seem to enjoy being with each other.

CatsRule2
1d ago

Annie is so pretty. She has been good for David. I like to watch them on the shows where the couples watch other couples. They seem to have fun. Congratulations David. Take care of your precious little wife

Julia Clark
1d ago

keep up the good work on your weight loss and looking forward to see you guys tv show love you guys... Happy Holidays

