NFL

NFL-Washington’s Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said. The 29-year-old was...

Deshazor Everett involved in deadly single-car crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. - Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a car crash in Virginia on Thursday night which left one person dead. The single-car crash occurred in Loudon County around 9:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Friday. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, authorities said. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Las Vegas resident Olivia S. Peters, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Washington Issues Statement After Accident Involving CB Deshazor Everett

The NFL world received tragic news this Friday morning involving Washington Football Team cornerback Deshazor Everett. Everett was in a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Olivia Peters. She was just 29 years old. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Everett was traveling north on Gum...
NFL
Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera reacts to fatal car crash involving Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was reportedly the driver in a fatal one-car accident on Thursday night that left the vehicle’s passenger dead. According to Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office, the incident, which took place in Loudoun County, Virginia, claimed the life of 29-year-old Olivia Peters, who hails from Las Vegas. Washington Football team head coach Ron Rivera has since weighed in on the incident, offering his condolences to the family of Peters, as well as Everett and his family, via ESPN.
NFL
WFT's Deshazor Everett Hospitalized After Car Crash, Passenger Olivia S. Peters Dies

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett suffered "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries in a car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, died from injuries suffered in the one-car crash. The Washington Football Team released a statement Friday morning:. A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office police report...
