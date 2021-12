AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As we gather with loved ones for the holidays, it’s important to remember that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate.(credit: CBS) Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, says false results are more likely when using a rapid test versus a PCR test, which she says is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. “When it comes to the rapid tests, for people who are symptomatic, that’s closer to 92, 93% sensitivity,” said Dr. Fisher. “When you’re asymptomatic, it actually drops down to the 70s, I think it’s something...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO