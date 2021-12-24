ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. According to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, world oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 66

The Rocker
1d ago

and to think under Trump we were energy independant..what doesn't make sense to me is that gas in my area went from 3.19 a gallon down to 2.89 today at most stations..what happened..did the oil companies suddenly feel guilty..it's all a game..the rich get richer..same old same old

Reply(14)
26
Butch 5344
1d ago

there's 150 billion barrels in Canada. the oil needs to be mined and extracted. secondly, the USA last year was the biggest exporter of oil for reasons. 1 and only 1 the Petro dollar.

Reply
7
johnny
17h ago

This was a very bad move by the Democrats. Their are going to be lots of companies going to have to close people going lose jobs could it be that the Democrats don't want USA product's made in America. That's why they want that bill past. It will make the country so broke that they have no choice but turn to China for that steel that they need to do the work for America's highways and bridges. Every thing will be made in China. The Democrats are doing nothing but lying. Thank God that Manchin's saw it coming. I could only imagine what it would be like in 6 months from now if they passed that bill. It would not look good at all for the USA.

Reply
6
Related
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
OilPrice.com

Tight Crude Inventories Push Oil Prices Back To Mid-$70s

Oil prices have risen back to the mid-$70s this week as a result of tighter U.S. crude inventories and a force majeure on Libyan crude oil exports. The interdependence of oil prices and Omicron news updates has subsided somewhat this week as the overall decline in US crude stocks and the Libyan supply disruption have been moving prices upwards. Despite US crude supply hovering around 11.6-11.7 million b/d, robust demand triggered another week-on-week decline in inventories at a whopping 4.7 million barrels. Libya degenerating into another bout of internal strife has taken off some 300,000 b/d of crude in an instant, providing a welcome Christmas gift for the oil bulls. As of Tuesday, Brent traded around $75.5 per barrel whilst US benchmark WTI was last seen around $73 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world,...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.7 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of December 17, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

6 Oil Price Drivers Fueled A Frenetic 2021 For The Energy Commodity

As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill

Taylor Energy agreed to turn over all remaining assets to the U.S. to resolve liability for the oil spill at its former GOM offshore facility. Oil and gas company Taylor Energy has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher after larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories

Oil futures ended higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery closed at $72.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.64, or 2.3%. The EIA said crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a drop of 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported that stocks had fallen by 3.7 million barrels.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

European Gas Prices Hit Record After Russia Cuts Supply

European natural gas prices hit an all-time high Tuesday after Russia suddenly reversed flows through a key pipeline transporting gas to Germany. The Dutch natural gas calendar, the benchmark European index, surged around 20% to over $195 per megawatt hour on Tuesday. The record price spike came after Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom reversed and slowed gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, one of three routes the company uses to export natural gas to western Europe, the Financial Times reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices settle higher, but market wary of Omicron

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled more than 3% higher on Tuesday, reboundingon renewed risk appetite the day after a sharp fall, but investors remained cautious as the Omicron coronavirus variant cut holiday travel plans, dimming the near-term fuel demand outlook. "This is a pragmatic market that wants to...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Equinor Wants Last Drop of Oil to Come from Norway

Equinor says its oil and gas will give it a lasting advantage in a carbon-constrained world. Equinor ASA will drill about 25 exploration wells off Norway’s coast next year in a bet that it will be among the last companies still producing oil and gas when the world has achieved net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aker BP To Buy Lundin Energy Oil And Gas Business In $14B Deal

Aker BP has decided to buy the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy, and form the largest listed E&P company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has decided to buy the oil and gas business of Sweden's Lundin Energy, the largest listed E&P company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

