Life hasn’t gotten back to normal. It’s just moved to another new normal. In Toronto last week, students were told to take all their things home from their lockers at school. Every child now knows what it means – that school may not reopen right after the holidays and that lots of other changes could be in store. And while many adults had a honeymoon of sorts after getting vaccinated last spring – celebrating our new freedom by dining out, going to concerts and (finally) hugging our friends – the kids didn’t have the same months-long celebration. Within weeks of vaccines being approved for children aged 5 to 11 in Canada, Omicron became a greater threat and new restrictions, new concerns and new information stopped us all in our tracks.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO