NFL-Washington’s Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

Indiana State Police responded around 11:29 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a passenger car and a semi on Ind. 15 near CR 800N, according to Sgt. Ted Bohner, public information officer for Indiana State Police District 24. The investigation shows a tan Malibu, driven by Jovanni Garza-Pena, 21, of Warsaw, was traveling south when he apparently fell asleep and crossed the center line, hitting a northbound semi near the rear axel. The semi was a white 2021 Freightliner driven by Robert Robins, 62, of Mount Prospect, Ill. Robins was not injured. Garza-Pena was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with leg injuries.
