NFL-Washington’s Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said. The 29-year-old was...

fox26houston.com

Deshazor Everett involved in deadly single-car crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. - Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a car crash in Virginia on Thursday night which left one person dead. The single-car crash occurred in Loudon County around 9:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Friday. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, authorities said. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Las Vegas resident Olivia S. Peters, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Independent

70-year-old grandfather arrested for daring base jumps off Virginia buildings

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly leaping from tall buildings with a parachute in Northern Virginia.Two years ago, Chuck Moeser was suspected of doing six base jumps off the state's tallest buildings, including the 850ft Lumen building, but the statute of limitations for trespassing expired before the police could build a case.Now the Fairfax County police have arrested the grandfather for three counts of misdemeanour trespassing, for further jumps that took place in 2020 and 2021, including one on the Capitol One Campus.The activity of base-jumping is illegal in all US national parks and almost every American city, however, it...
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Car-Semi Accident

Indiana State Police responded around 11:29 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a passenger car and a semi on Ind. 15 near CR 800N, according to Sgt. Ted Bohner, public information officer for Indiana State Police District 24. The investigation shows a tan Malibu, driven by Jovanni Garza-Pena, 21, of Warsaw, was traveling south when he apparently fell asleep and crossed the center line, hitting a northbound semi near the rear axel. The semi was a white 2021 Freightliner driven by Robert Robins, 62, of Mount Prospect, Ill. Robins was not injured. Garza-Pena was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with leg injuries.
The Spun

Washington Issues Statement After Accident Involving CB Deshazor Everett

The NFL world received tragic news this Friday morning involving Washington Football Team cornerback Deshazor Everett. Everett was in a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Olivia Peters. She was just 29 years old. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Everett was traveling north on Gum...
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera reacts to fatal car crash involving Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was reportedly the driver in a fatal one-car accident on Thursday night that left the vehicle’s passenger dead. According to Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office, the incident, which took place in Loudoun County, Virginia, claimed the life of 29-year-old Olivia Peters, who hails from Las Vegas. Washington Football team head coach Ron Rivera has since weighed in on the incident, offering his condolences to the family of Peters, as well as Everett and his family, via ESPN.
Bleacher Report

WFT's Deshazor Everett Hospitalized After Car Crash, Passenger Olivia S. Peters Dies

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett suffered "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries in a car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, died from injuries suffered in the one-car crash. The Washington Football Team released a statement Friday morning:. A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office police report...
WTOP

Washington Football Team considering Prince William, Loudoun for new stadium

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Washington Football Team officials are meeting with Virginia legislators to consider potential locations for a new stadium, according to media reports and one local legislator. The team...
Two people hospitalized after SUV was struck by train

PERHAM, Minn (KFGO) – Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after the SUV they were in was struck by a train near Perham, Minnesota. It happened close to the junction of county road 80 and Pikewood Lane. The SUV was hit by a BNSF locomotive. The driver, 39-year-old Jonathan Schall of Danfur in Southern Minnesota along with 36-year-old Travis May of Audubon.
Driver leads police on pursuit before trying to run and falling on guardrail

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A driver who led police on a pursuit Sunday morning was finally caught when he got out and tried to run away. The man was taken into custody when he fell over a guardrail. Bloomington police say officers were initially responding to a call about a person asleep or passed behind the wheel of a running car. When officers woke him up, he sped off.
Pedestrian injured by passing vehicle in north Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Moorhead. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 12th Street and 13th Avenue North. Police say the man was sideswiped by a vehicle as he was removing items from his parked vehicle, which was also damaged.
New York Post

Home Depot employee dies after being trapped beneath forklift

A Home Depot employee in Virginia was killed after he became trapped beneath a forklift while working, according to local officials. Paulo Gato, 43, was crushed after a forklift he was operating fell on its side just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 23, according to the Fairfax County Police. Gato...
WLTX.com

4 bodies found

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims’ bodies after meeting them on dating sites. Fairfax County police on Friday dubbed...
fox5atlanta.com

Shopping Cart Killer: Who is Anthony Robinson?

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A serial killer dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer" was identified by authorities after four bodies were found in Virginia. Here's everything we know so far about the investigation. Who is the Shopping Cart Killer?. D.C. resident Anthony Robinson, 35, was identified as a suspect by...
crimevoice.com

ALDON SMITH ARRESTED AGAIN … Booked On Felony DUI Causing Injury Charge

“Aldon Smith is in trouble with the law once again … TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star was arrested on Monday and booked on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. Details surrounding the arrest are unclear — we’re working on it — but records show Smith was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 PM on Monday night.
Maple Lake man dies after fall at US Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS – A Maple Lake man died because of a traumatic brain injury suffered when he fell 20 to 30 feet down some stairs at U-S Bank Stadium. The fall happened during the Vikings game on November 21. Josh Engle left his seat in the first quarter to purchase...
