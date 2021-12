Your browser does not support the audio element. The BookBirds are back as the MovieBirds this week, where they list their top-ranked Christmas movies and give suggestions for what to watch this holiday season. They discuss holiday classics, Christmas romances, and favorite comedies while they get ready for winter break. The Book Birds wish you a safe and happy holiday season and a relaxing break and hope you take some time to read a good book or watch a fun Christmas movie. And remember, as Buddy the Elf would say, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear--or, for the BookBirds, reading aloud for all to hear. Happy holidays!

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO