ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Is Aya-Neo Slyly Trying To Tell Us Its Next-Gen Gaming Handheld Will Rock AMD's Rembrandt APU?

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAya-Neo has decided to delay the unveiling for its "Next" gaming PC console by a week, moving the date from December 28, 2021 to January 4, 2022. Normally a mere week-long delay would not be notable, but in this case, the timing is potentially everything. Why is that? January 4 just...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Van Gogh
gamepolar.com

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Laptop computer GPU May Be Inexperienced Workforce’s Reply To AMD’s Rembrandt RDNA 2 APUs, 2 GB GDDR6 Reminiscence & 15% Sooner Than MX450

NVIDIA might be launching its subsequent entry-level discrete GPU for the laptop computer market, the GeForce MX550, powered by the Ampere structure. The MX550 will exchange the Turing-based MX450 which has been round for a number of years now. NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Entry-Stage GPU To Deal with Each AMD Rembrandt...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

AMD Patent Details Innovative Stacked Accelerator That Could Empower Next-Gen RDNA GPUs

AMD is going all-in with chip stacking technologies, like the stacked 3D V-cache that is headed to its refreshed Zen 3 processors for a claimed 15 percent performance boost, and also its 3rd Gen EPYC processors with an even bigger performance uplift. But what about on the GPU side? A patent application may shed some light on AMD's future plans.
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU review: Ryzen 5000 Lite

The $359 Ryzen 7 5700G APU is an interesting prospect - essentially an AMD Renoir laptop processor given more power and thermal headroom in its new guise as a desktop CPU. It costs a hair less than the entry-level Ryzen 5 5600X desktop processor and also adds integrated graphics support, so how does it compare in games to other AMD and Intel desktop CPUs once a discrete GPU is in play? And how good are its integrated graphics anyway? Those are the questions we aim to answer in the Digital Foundry review of AMD's top APU.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Will Rock#Next#Amd Radeon#Rembrandt U#Valve S Steam Deck
wccftech.com

Twitter user releases video showcasing mining factory with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder’s Edition GPUs sold on the “back end”

On December 14th, Twitter user Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) — self-proclaimed full-time crypto miner, crypto veteran and advocate for the last four years, and gun supporter — gave his Twitter followers (and really all of Twitter with the use of the #ETH hashtag) a view of the inside of his mining factory. He boasts that all cards in the building are almost all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070s, and that his new facility will house all 170HX cards.
COMPUTERS
cogconnected.com

The Matrix Awakens Proves Next-Gen Graphics Is in Sony’s Reach

The Matrix Awakens’ Tech Demo Has Fans Questioning Which Is Real and Which Isn’t. The Matrix Awakens’ trailer was premiered at this year’s The Game Awards. Gamers from across the world got to see what the game has to offer for the first time. Its reveal trailer has proven that next-gen graphics is in Microsoft’s and Sony’s reach.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve Steam Deck Gaming Handheld's SteamOS Goes on a Diet

The Nintendo Switch may be the hottest handheld gaming console on the market today, but Valve has garnered a lot of attention for its upcoming Steam Deck. The handheld gaming PC will launch in February 2022 and is powered by the Linux-based Steam OS 3. Courtesy of PCGamesN, we're now learning that the operating system currently weighs in at a mere 10GB.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
AMD
hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Handheld Systems for Mobile Gaming in 2021

As applies to every facet of both the mobile and gaming worlds, nothing is the same as it was a decade ago — not to mention forty years ago. And while it’s rightful to say that the industry was due for a seismic shift upon Milton Bradley’s Microvision in 1979, the first handheld to offer interchangeable cartridges, no one could have guessed just how far things would progress. Sure enough, they did so with flying colors, as the decades that followed delivered Nintendo’s iconic Game & Watch, a wide array of Game Boy models, and the revolutionary DS, the latter of which just recently stopped dominating store shelves. Of course, other developers hopped on this trend as well, with the early-’90s release of the Sega Game Gear and Sony’s polarizing PSP from the 2000s. While many of these iconic systems from yesteryear have come and gone, the world of portable gaming has excelled to new heights due to mobile game developers providing invigorating options to choose from, with many of these small-scale screens managing to compete head-on with full-on consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
techgig.com

LG unveils its 'first gaming laptop' with 11th Gen Intel CPU

South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled its first gaming laptop 'UltraGear 17G90Q' with 11th Gen. laptop features a 1,920 x 1,080 IPS panel with a claimed 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor coupled with an.
TECHNOLOGY
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also bringing next-gen game prices to PC

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally headed to PC on December 16th, as announced during The Game Awards. That's great news, but there's a catch: Square Enix are selling it at the next-gen console price of £65/$70/€80. Maybe this isn't a surprise. The version of FFVII Remake coming...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy