Tillamook County Daily Weather Briefing – Gordon’s Update – EXTRA: WINTER STORMS PROJECTED TO IMPACT THE STATE OVER THE NEXT 7-10 DAYS: OREGON’S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT URGES RISK REDUCTION, OFFERS SAFETY BEST PRACTICES
Salem, Ore. – Dec. 23, 2021 – Winter storms are projected to move into the Pacific Northwest over the next 7-10 days, bringing freezing temperatures, mountain and valley snow, and gusty winds. The Office of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to reduce their risk by taking preparedness actions and following safety...www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
